L&T Technology Services Selected as a Consulting and Professional Services Provider for Amazon to Support Alexa Integration in Devices

L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it has been selected as a Consulting and Professional Services (CPS) provider to support Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) integration in various connected devices spanning multiple domains and industries.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:28 IST
L&T Technology Services Limited logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced that it has been selected as a Consulting and Professional Services (CPS) provider to support Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) integration in various connected devices spanning multiple domains and industries. Alexa, the Amazon cloud-based voice service, is available on devices from both Amazon and third-party manufacturers and powers connected devices. AVS also manages the services and infrastructure required for Alexa experiences on Alexa built-in devices, and provides a suite of device APIs, SDKs, hardware kits, and documentation to enterprises across the world.

As technology revolutionizes every aspect of human life, products too have become more complex and smart with a combination of hardware, sensors, data storage, microprocessors, software, and connectivity. To ideate new voice activated products and expand the availability of voice recognition service across consumer and industrial digital appliances, LTTS in its capacity as an AVS Consulting and Professional Services provider, will deliver scale in capabilities, skills and capacity, access to new markets and specialization in technology and vertical domains for global enterprises, end-consumers and technology principals.

With decades of expertise in Embedded HW, Mechanical Design Services, Proto Manufacturing Support, Platform Software, Multimedia (Audio & Speech) and Product Testing Services, LTTS is well-equipped to provide consulting and professional services across an organization's product portfolio and domains. "We are delighted to see LTTS use their expertise in the consumer and industrial market, product development, device testing and certification, and innovation to transform their clients' customer experience," said Eric King, General Manager, Amazon Alexa Europe. "We welcome LTTS as our newest Alexa Voice Service Consulting and Professional Services provider and look forward to see them apply their capabilities to develop innovative voice solutions for enterprises, global device makers and brands".

"With the growing demand for digital voice recognition-enabled devices, the technological disruptions brought about by engineering services in the embedded devices space are ever rising. In fact, the suggested approach is to engineer experiences for end-users rather than the gadgets. With expertise in industrial market, product development, device testing and certification, LTTS is well-equipped to become a provider of choice for software integration for Amazon Alexa products. Our work with Amazon for AVS is a step in this direction as together we look towards driving new-age customer experience engineering benchmarks," said Seema Ghanekar, Global Head - Industrial & Consumer Products, L&T Technology Services. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

