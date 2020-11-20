China shares up as investors eye recovery, unfazed by bond defaults
Chinese stocks edged up on Friday, as investors turned to materials and machinery companies, looking past recent bond market defaults on brightening hopes for recovery in the world's largest economy. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% at 3,366.53 points.Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:29 IST
Chinese stocks edged up on Friday, as investors turned to materials and machinery companies, looking past recent bond market defaults on brightening hopes for recovery in the world's largest economy.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% at 3,366.53 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.02%, with its material sector sub-index jumping 1.25% and the industrial sector sub-index gaining 1.02%. ** COSCO Shipping Holdings Co was the biggest contributor to the industrial sub-index, rising 10% to its daily limit, while Zijin Mining Group Co was up 4.4%, one of the biggest movers among material shares.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.26%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.57% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.37%. ** So far this week, Shanghai Composite Index is up 1.7% and the bluechip benchmark CSI300 is up 1.49%.
** "Earnings recovery and sentiment upside remain intact despite the defaults and geopolitical uncertainty," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report. They expect A-shares to continue to outperform the offshore space in 2021 on attractive valuations. ** China's interbank bond market regulator said on Thursday it would launch probes into three banks for their role in underwriting bonds issued by Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group, which defaulted last week.
** The move comes after some Chinese state-firm debt defaults triggered market selloffs, including parent of BMW's Chinese venture partner Huachen, and Tsinghua Unigroup, a major government-backed player in China's technology race. ** Auto shares also rose on the mainland ahead of the Guangzhou International Motor Show commencing Friday.
** China left its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans unchanged for a seventh straight month at its November fixing on Friday, matching market expectations. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.02% to 10,557.86, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.35% at 26,449.07.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.52% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.70%.
Also Read: With customers boycotting Chinese products, Prayagraj potters expect good sales this Diwali
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese