Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.African broadcaster SABC delays plan to cut jobs by a week

The SABC is among a clutch of heavily indebted state-owned firms that President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to wean off public funding. But this week the broadcaster's board said it needed at least 1 billion rand ($65 million) per annum to keep operations going, and that its plan to cut costs by lowering headcount was not yet working.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:18 IST
S.African broadcaster SABC delays plan to cut jobs by a week
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said on Friday it was delaying a plan to lay off 600 employees by a week, following protests by some of its presenters and journalists, who have threatened a radio and TV blackout. The SABC is among a clutch of heavily indebted state-owned firms that President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to wean off public funding.

But this week the broadcaster's board said it needed at least 1 billion rand ($65 million) per annum to keep operations going, and that its plan to cut costs by lowering headcount was not yet working. "The Board of the SABC would like to announce that it will suspend the S189 process for a period of 7 days," the public broadcaster said in a statement, referring to the law that employers must consult employees before implementing job cuts.

"This will allow all stakeholders to further engage and explore further options in an effort to ensure the financial sustainability of the SABC." The firm suffered a 511 million rand ($33 million) net loss in its 2019/20 financial year, compared with a 482 million rand loss the year before, according to its annual report. Revenue from advertising, sponsorship, and licence fees all fell by double-digit percentages.

The broadcaster announced the plan to cut jobs in June as part of a restructuring drive that dates back to 2018. Its staff of around 3,000 permanent employees and 1,500 independent contractors remains amongst its biggest expenses. Unions blame the high salaries of middle management and executives for the bloated wage bill.

($1 = 15.3964 rand)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Talking about the c...

Raj: ACB Searches locations of govt officials arrested in disproportionate assets cases

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths have launched search operations at 10 different locations in connection with the arrest of three government officials for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their incomes, officials said on Fr...

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Hyderabad, Nov 20 PTI Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. Ac...

FIR against 3 people associated with Sufi shrine for illegally occupying forest land in UP

A case has been registered against three people associated with a shrine dedicated to a Sufi saint for allegedly occupying a forest land illegally in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The case was registered against the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020