Paytm becomes India's largest enabler of LPG cylinder bookings

Paytm launched the 'Book a Cylinder' facility in 2019. At launch, the company partnered with HP Gas, followed by Indian Oil's Indane and in May 2020, Paytm announced its collaboration with Bharat Gas.

Updated: 20-11-2020 16:03 IST
Image Credit: Paytm

Indian fintech giant Paytm on Friday said that it has become the largest enabler of LPG cylinder bookings in the country. Within just a year of launching the "Book a Cylinder" service, the company has registered over 5 million bookings.

"Moving another step forward towards making digital payments accessible to everyone and driving financial inclusion, we are glad to share that we have become the largest enabler of LPG cylinder bookings in our country," the fintech firm wrote in a blog post.

"Utility payments have been our major focus area where we are the market leader in several categories such as electricity, piped gas, water, etc. We are also ramping up our partnerships across the board to provide a comprehensive list of all service providers across the country."

Paytm launched the 'Book a Cylinder' facility in 2019. At launch, the company partnered with HP Gas, followed by Indian Oil's Indane and in May 2020, Paytm announced its collaboration with Bharat Gas.

Paytm is now aiming to cross the benchmark of 10 million bookings by the end of this financial year.

How to book a cylinder on Paytm?

Booking a cylinder on Paytm is a simple and hassle-free process. All you need to do is follow these steps:

  1. Go to the "Book a Cylinder" tab
  2. Select your gas provider (HP Gas / Indane / Bharat Gas)
  3. Enter LPG ID/mobile no./consumer no.
  4. Make the payment
  5. You're done

