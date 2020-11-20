Left Menu
ATP, Infosys renew digital partnership for further three years

"Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world", the statement said. Through Infosys ATP Stats, ATP Performance Zone, and Win-Loss index, the ATP will continue to focus on data driven insights for match statistics.

20-11-2020
Infosys logo Image Credit: ANI

Infosysand the ATP on Friday announced the renewal of their partnership for a further three years. The agreement will see Infosys continue as global technology services partner and digital innovation partner of the ATP, through 2023, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major said in a statement.

As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys said it has been instrumental in supporting ATPs development of key digital assets and infrastructure, including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP app. "Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world", the statement said.

Through Infosys ATP Stats, ATP Performance Zone, and Win-Loss index, the ATP will continue to focus on data driven insights for match statistics. Coupled with the editorial series, Infosys ATP Beyond the Numbers, fans will gain deeper insight into tennis through comprehensive game analysis, it was stated.

