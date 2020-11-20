Left Menu
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Equitas Small Finance Bank on its IPO

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (Equitas Bank) and selling shareholder Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL), on its Initial Public Offering (IPO) aggregating to Rs 517.60 crores (Offer).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:11 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (Equitas Bank) and selling shareholder Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL), on its Initial Public Offering (IPO) aggregating to Rs 517.60 crores (Offer). The Capital Markets Team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by Yash J. Ashar, Partner & Head - Capital Markets. The team advising the Bank was led by Reuben Chacko, Partner; with support from Vinay Sirohia, Principal Associate; Tanvi Kini, Associate and Saurav Das, Associate and the team advising the Selling Shareholder (EHL) was led by Vijay Parthasarathi, Partner; with support from Janhavi Manohar, Principal Associate and Sowmya Khandelwal, Associate.

As a part of the Offer, 156,848,484 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each (Equity Shares) for cash at price of Rs 33 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 23 per Equity Share) aggregating to Rs 517.60 crores were transacted. The Offer comprised of a fresh issue of up to 84,848,484 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 280 crores by the Equitas Bank (Issuer) and an offer for sale of 72,000,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 237.6 crores by EHL (Promoting Selling Shareholder). Other parties involved in the Transaction included:

* JM Financial Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and IIFL Securities Limited (acted as the book running lead managers (BRLMs)) * S&R Associates (legal counsel to the BRLMs as to Indian Law)

* Squire Patton Boggs (MEA) LLP (International Legal Counsel to the BRLMs) The Offer was signed on December 16, 2019 and closed on November 2, 2020.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas takes forward the values going back 103 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is now the largest full-service law firm in India, with over 750 lawyers including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies. The firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, was recently awarded with "India - Firm of the Year" at the AsiaLaw Regional Awards 2019 and "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2019. The firm was also named as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2018" at the IFLR Asia Awards, having also been successful in winning the prestigious & coveted "National Law Firm of the Year, 2018 for India" at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards. The firm was also voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2018" from India, by the Asian Legal Business, now 4 years in a row, building upon the several awards that the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co had won in the past.

