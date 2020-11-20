Left Menu
Development News Edition

In first review, EU comes clean on military failings

The European Union acknowledged on Friday that it lacks the capabilities to meet its goal - pushed most strongly by its biggest members - to become a standalone military power able to help NATO or deploy troops rapidly to regional crises. Seeking to address major shortfalls, the EU's first annual defence review, presented to the bloc's defence ministers on Friday, found that only 60% of the national troops and weapons nominally available to NATO are in a fit state to be deployed.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:47 IST
In first review, EU comes clean on military failings
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union acknowledged on Friday that it lacks the capabilities to meet its goal - pushed most strongly by its biggest members - to become a standalone military power able to help NATO or deploy troops rapidly to regional crises.

Seeking to address major shortfalls, the EU's first annual defence review, presented to the bloc's defence ministers on Friday, found that only 60% of the national troops and weapons nominally available to NATO are in a fit state to be deployed. EU governments are also reluctant to deploy those troops, the report found. Formal EU military missions receive just 7% of all EU states' military personnel committed worldwide, with problems generating troop levels, it said.

While such EU weaknesses were largely known, because the bloc has never had the military strength to match its economic might, major EU governments including France, Germany, Italy and Spain hope the detailed review and public recognition of failures will be a watershed. "The EU does not have all the required military capabilities available in order to fulfil (its) level of ambition," said the report. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters: "European defence suffers from fragmentation, duplication and insufficient operational engagement."

Smaller member states including Greece, Sweden and Poland have sought to protect domestic armament industries, which leads to duplication in weapons output, thwarting coordination geared to the protection of the continent as a whole. Meanwhile, tiny Belgium and Luxembourg are among the lowest military spenders in Europe, and Denmark has opted out of EU defence initiatives.

France and Germany also disagree on how far to develop EU military cooperation independent of the United States, by far the biggest power in NATO and Europe's effective security guarantor since World War Two. But after four years of hostility towards NATO from U.S. President Donald Trump, the EU says it can no longer rely solely on the United States to solve crises in its neighbourhood.

The EU has been working since December 2017 to develop more firepower independently of the United States. The effort has been led by France, the EU's remaining major military power after Britain, which opposed such cooperation, left the bloc. With a weapons development fund being set up, backed by 8 billion euros ($9.50 billion) from the EU budget for the first time next year, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for more "sovereignty" in the EU's ability to defend itself.

The 27-nation EU aims to draw up a military doctrine by 2022 to define future threats and ambitions. The report, part of an EU strategy to develop self-standing military capacity over the next decade, urged EU governments to jointly produce six areas of weaponry and end costly national duplication, including focusing on a new battle tank, a patrol class surface ship and counter-drone technology. ($1 = 0.8425 euros)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi -police

An unidentified gunman took up to nine people hostage at a microfinance organisation in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Friday, the police said. It was not immediately clear what the gunmans demands were.Police have blocked off the area aro...

DBS offered to buy 50% of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in 2018, but RBI rejected: Promoter

K R Pradeep, the single largest promoter of the crippled Lakshmi Vilas Bank with a 4.8 per cent shareholding, has said that Singapores DBS was keen to acquire 50 per cent stake in the lender for a high valuation in 2018 but the Reserve Bank...

Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of 2 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple

A court here on Friday adjourned till November 24 the hearing on bail pleas of two people booked for allegedly offering namaz on the premises of a temple here. Faizal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan, and Neelesh Gupta, who belong to a Delh...

Gangjee makes cut in Japan

Indias Rahil Gangjee carded a one-over 72 to negotiate the first hurdle of getting into the weekend rounds of the Dunlop Phoenix Open here on Friday. At one-over 143, Gangjee, winner of the Panasonic Open Japan in 2018, is T-47th.Last week ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020