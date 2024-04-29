Congress isn't running government in Karnataka but "extortion gang", has turned tech hub into tanker hub: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress in Karnataka, saying that the party is "not running a government in Karnataka but an extortion gang" and has turned the "tech hub" into "tanker hub". "Congress isn't running a govt in Karnataka but an 'extortion gang'. Karnataka which is known as a tech hub and has made its name in the world, Congress has made it a 'tanker hub'. These people are dreaming of a scam like the 2G scam," PM alleged at an election rally in Bagalkote in Karnataka.

"I am telling you some inside information since the Centre has information about this, days are not far when Congress in Karnataka won't be able to give payments to the government employees. All the experienced people and even the history of the country say 'Congress aayi, tabaahi laayi'," he added. Congress had made tall election promises in its election manifesto for the assembly polls.

He alleged that MLAs were not getting funds for development activities. "Congress party has made Karnataka its 'ATM'. In such a short time, these people have emptied the government treasury of Karnataka. The situation has become so grave that MLAs there aren't getting funds for developmental activities," he said.

PM Modi also slammed the Siddaramaiah government over the law and order situation in the state. "When one of our daughters was stabbed multiple times in Hubballi, the government here started attacking the dignity of that daughter to save their 'vote bank'. In Karnataka, fundamentalists have gone uncontrolled, a shopkeeper listening to 'Hanuman Chalisa' in his shop was attacked," he said.

On April 18, Neha, 21, was stabbed to death allegedly by her former classmate, Fayaz Khodunaik on the campus of KLE Technological University in Hubballi Dharwad, where she was a first-year MCA student. The police arrested Fayaz within hours of the incident and produced him before a magistrate, who sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that those who enjoy vacations cannot help in development of India. "It's your vote that will strengthen Modi and then the country will become the third largest economy in the world. It's our resolution to make India a manufacturing hub, and skill centre. These resolutions can't be fulfilled by those who enjoy vacations," he said.

While 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka went to the polls on April 25, the remaining 14 seats will face election on May 7. (ANI)

