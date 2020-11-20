Left Menu
2 BJP leaders used MPLAD funds to buy e-carts at higher price for EDMC, claims AAP

Addressing a press conference, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and former MP Mahesh Giri bought 200 e-carts at three times higher price and those vehicles were never used. He also demanded that BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari and party's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta should immediately respond to this allegation of irregular financial transaction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:07 IST
The AAP on Friday claimed that two BJP leaders bought 200 e-carts from their MPLAD funds in 2018 at three times the price for the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the vehicles have not been used, drawing a sharp reaction from the saffron party which termed the allegations "baseless". Addressing a press conference, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and former MP Mahesh Giri bought 200 e-carts at three times higher price and those vehicles were never used.

He also demanded that BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari and party's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta should immediately respond to this allegation of irregular financial transaction. "At the storeroom of the BJP-ruled MCD, there are around 200 e-carts. These vehicles were bought by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and former BJP MP Mahesh Giri," Bhardwaj claimed. "Both of them bought these vehicles from their MPLAD funds. These vehicles are not being used for the past two years. There are various questions regarding the purchase of these e-carts. First of all, we all know that such e-carts comes within Rs 60,000-70,000 but they bought them at Rs 2.25 lakh each. "These two BJP MPs bought these e-vehicles at a price three times higher than the regular price from their MPLAD fund," he claimed.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it seems there is a competition going on among AAP leaders in Delhi over levelling baseless allegations on MCDs. "MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj's allegations on EDMC's purchase and use of e-carts are frivolous and baseless. EDMC has purchased 191 e-carts through a fully transparent purchase using government of India's e-Gem Portal," Kapoor said. Most Delhi government departments make their purchase through this E-Gem portal and Delhi government has got prize for maximum purchases. If there is a chance of corruption in E-Gem portal purchases of EDMC, then all Delhi government purchases too need scrutiny, he said.

Giving a break-up, he said 91 e-carts purchased through Giri's funds got delivered to EDMC in 2019 itself and were distributed to several departments immediately. "100 e-carts of MP Manoj Tiwari's funds were delivered to EDMC in March 2020 just before the lockdown and so their distribution got delayed. Yet these e-carts too were distributed by October 2020. Few e-carts have been slightly damaged but as they are under warranty, the relevant supplier will refit them," he added.

"It will be better that instead of trying to mislead media and people by showing two to three months old photographs, Aam Aadmi Party leaders should concentrate on improving the performance of their party councilors," he said..

