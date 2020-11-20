4 children of a family drown in pond in Telangana

4 children of a family drown in pond in TelanganaPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:20 IST
Four boys of a family agedbetween seven and 11 drowned on Friday in a pond when theyentered it for a bath at a village in Narayanpet district inTelangana, police said
The children accompanied their parents who gathered inNandya Nayak Thanda village, about 160 km from here, for adeath ritual and after that five children went to take bath inthe pond
However four of them drowned and their bodies had beenrecovered, a police official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- inNandya Nayak Thanda
- Narayanpet