4 children of a family drown in pond in Telangana

Four boys of a family agedbetween seven and 11 drowned on Friday in a pond when theyentered it for a bath at a village in Narayanpet district inTelangana, police said

The children accompanied their parents who gathered inNandya Nayak Thanda village, about 160 km from here, for adeath ritual and after that five children went to take bath inthe pond

However four of them drowned and their bodies had beenrecovered, a police official said.