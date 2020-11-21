Rail, highway projects in Goa in national interest, says DGP

The expansion of a highway and doubling of a rail route in Goa are projects of national interest and it is surprising that some people are protesting against them, state Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Meena said in other states, people protest demanding such development works.

Meena was replying to a query on the highway and rail projects being opposed by some political parties and other groups here who claim they are aimed at making Goa a "coal hub". "These are projects of national interest. Doubling of the rail line will bring in more tourists to the state," he said, adding that police would take action against those obstructing work on these projects.