Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rishi Sunak plans new investment bank for UK infrastructure projects

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a new National Infrastructure Strategy next week for an estimated 100-billion pounds worth of long-term investment, including a new bank to leverage private sector capital for such projects, media reports said on Saturday.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:03 IST
Rishi Sunak plans new investment bank for UK infrastructure projects
The UK Treasury has said that the infrastructure strategy would contain a down payment on flagship programmes including fibre broadband, flood defences and transport schemes. Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a new National Infrastructure Strategy next week for an estimated 100-billion pounds worth of long-term investment, including a new bank to leverage private sector capital for such projects, media reports said on Saturday. The Indian-origin finance minister, who is leading the country's economic fightback against the coronavirus pandemic, will publish the strategy to help tackle the climate crisis and invest in transport on Wednesday when he will also outline a Spending Review.

The UK Treasury has said that the infrastructure strategy would contain a down payment on flagship programmes including fibre broadband, flood defences and transport schemes. The new UK investment bank is intended in part to replace the functions of the European Investment Bank (EIB), after the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

"We are absolutely committed to levelling-up opportunities so those living in all corners of the UK get their fair share of our future prosperity," said Sunak. "All nations and regions of the UK have benefited from our unprecedented 200 billion pounds COVID support package. And after a difficult year for this country, this Spending Review will help us build back better by investing over 600 billion pounds across the UK during the next five years," he said.

The Spending Review will also see the launch of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, under which money previously allocated to poorer regions by the European Union (EU) will now be spent by the UK government. Sunak has also confirmed that the Treasury will move some staff to a new base in the north of England next year, as part of a shift of 22,000 civil servant roles out of London and the south-east of England.

The location of the new headquarters, or so-called economic campus, will be announced: "in the coming weeks".

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women passengers allowed to travel during non-peak hours from Nov 23: Southern Railway

Chennai, Nov21PTI Southern Railway on Saturday said women passengers other than essential services staff would be allowed to travel in suburban train services during non-peak hours with effect from November 23. Southern Railway, in a press ...

BPF lone MP resigns from Rajya Sabha;will join BJP Sunday

BJP ally Bodoland Peoples Fronts founding member and MP Biswajit Daimary resigned from Rajya Sabha Saturday and announced he will join the saffron party on Sunday. Daimary, who had declared on November 11 that he will resign from the party,...

Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes for rebel-held Tigray capital

The Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another town in their march towards the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region.More than two weeks into Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

C'garh planning to give farming status to fisheries: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said his government will take initiative towards providing farming status to pisciculture. Addressing a conference to mark World Fisheries Day, Baghel asked the fishing community to foc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020