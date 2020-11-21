Left Menu
COVID pandemic biggest challenge world is facing since WW-II: PM Modi at G20

The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War-II and is an important turning point in the history of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 summit on Saturday, as he offered India's IT prowess for efficient functioning of the grouping.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:55 IST
Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened the Group of 20 summits as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering of heads of state that is being held in the virtual format. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War-II and is an important turning point in the history of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 summit on Saturday, as he offered India's IT prowess for the efficient functioning of the grouping. Modi also said that "Work from Anywhere" is a new normal in the post-COVID world and suggested creation of a virtual G20 secretariat. The prime minister also suggested developing a new global index for the post-corona world that comprises four key elements -- the creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring that technology reaches all segments of society, transparency in systems of governance and dealing with Mother Earth with a spirit of trusteeship. Based on this, the G20 can lay the foundation of a new world, he said.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened the Group of 20 summits as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering of heads of state that is being held in the virtual format. India is scheduled to host the G20 summit in 2022. "Had a very fruitful discussion with G20 leaders. Coordinated efforts by the largest economies of the world will surely lead to faster recovery from this pandemic. Thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Virtual Summit," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Transparency in our processes helps in inspiring our societies to fight crisis collectively and with confidence. Spirit of trusteeship towards planet Earth will inspire us for a healthy and holistic lifestyle," he said. Modi offered India's IT prowess to further develop digital facilities for the efficient functioning of the G20.

The prime minister termed the COVID-19 pandemic as an important turning point in the history of humanity and the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War II, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

