Operation of some banks temporarily halted due to power issue at data centre on Saturday
Operation of some banks including HDFC Bank were temporarily impacted on Saturday due to power outage at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge CITY (DAKC), in Navi Mumbai which has data centres of several companies
However, power was later restored and banking services were functioning normally, sources said
According to sources, banking operations are now up and running.