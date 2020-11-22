Left Menu
Grounded Baltic Sea ferry pulled off seabed, resumes trip

Later Sunday, the ship resumed its journey under its own engines to Turku, where it will be put into a local shipyard for a closer inspection and repairs. "(The ship) has been cleared by authorities and the classification society Lloyd's Register to transport passengers to Turku by its own engines," ferry operator Viking Line said Sunday..

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 22-11-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A passenger ferry that ran aground in heavy winds in a Baltic Sea archipelago between Finland and Sweden has dragged off the shore and towed early Sunday to a port, where some of its over 300 passengers disembarked. The M/S Viking Grace was sailing Saturday from the Swedish capital of Stockholm to the western Finnish city of Turku with a brief stop at Mariehamn, capital of the Aland Islands, when it hit ground just few hundred of meters (yards) short of the passenger terminal at Mariehamn. No injuries were reported in the grounding.

The Viking Grace's 331 passengers and crew of 98 spent the night onboard the vessel while the Finnish coast guard and rescue units got two tug boats to drag the ship off the seabed and towed it to Mariehamn early Sunday. Later Sunday, the ship resumed its journey under its own engines to Turku, where it will be put into a local shipyard for a closer inspection and repairs.

"(The ship) has been cleared by authorities and the classification society Lloyd's Register to transport passengers to Turku by its own engines," ferry operator Viking Line said Sunday..

