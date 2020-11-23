Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas

A day earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should skip Thanksgiving travel and not spend the holiday with people from outside their household. The nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, said Sunday he's worried that instances of crowding at US airports from Thanksgiving travel could lead to a perilous situation as COVID-19 cases surge.

PTI | Providence | Updated: 23-11-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 03:41 IST
Many Americans flying for holiday despite CDC pleas

Millions of Americans bought tickets to fly somewhere for Thanksgiving before the nation's top public health agency pleaded with them not to travel for the holiday. So what are they doing now? In many cases, they're still crowding airports and boarding planes. That's despite relatively lenient cancellation policies that major airlines have implemented since the coronavirus pandemic emerged earlier this year.

“Consumers should feel comfortable changing their plans and cancelling their flights if they need to for health reasons,” said John Breyault of the National Consumers League. Most airlines won't pay cash to refund a flight if you decide to heed national health warnings but they are waiving fees and offering vouchers.

Breyault said to “familiarise yourself with the policies” because the voucher specifics vary by airline and can depend on when the ticket was booked. It's not clear how many people are taking those vouchers. Images that emerged this weekend of crowded airport terminals showed that plenty of people are flying anyway.

More than 2 million people were screened at US airports on Friday and Saturday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. While that's far lower than during the same time last year, Friday was only the second time since mid-March that daily airport screenings topped 1 million. A day earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should skip Thanksgiving travel and not spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

The nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, said Sunday he's worried that instances of crowding at US airports from Thanksgiving travel could lead to a perilous situation as COVID-19 cases surge. Fauci told CBS' “Face the Nation” that people at airports “are going to get us into even more trouble than we're in right now.” He said that new COVID-19 cases from Thanksgiving won't become evident until weeks later, making it “very difficult” as the virus spirals out of control heading into colder weather and the December holiday season.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. Airlines have emphasised what they're doing to sanitise gates and kiosks, shorten lines and gatherings and purify the air. But most are also offering opportunities for people to skip their holiday flights and travel later, though travellers might have to pay more for the replacement flight if it's more expensive.

For those still travelling, the TSA said it had prepared for higher traffic this week, increasing staff levels to keep lines shorter and maintain social distancing. “We have been handling passenger volumes reaching more than 900,000 a day frequently since early October,” the agency said in an emailed statement Sunday.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete'

Entertainment News Roundup: Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language; K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biggest Australian states reopen borders as coronavirus cases ease

Australias two most populous states reopened their borders on Monday after more than four months, as Victoria stamped out a second coronavirus wave, raising prospects of a quicker return to normal and speedy economic recovery. New South Wal...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend PEP HAS SURPRISING PROBLEM TO SOLVEFor all the debates over Manchester Citys defensive frailties in recent seasons, one thing that was taken for granted was their ability to score goals under P...

UK's Labour bids for voters' trust with "responsible" recovery plan

Britains opposition Labour Party will on Monday heap pressure on finance minister Rishi Sunak to address rising unemployment, cut wasteful spending and spread prosperity, setting out an alternative rescue plan for the coronavirus-stricken e...

UK's Sunak: no return to austerity in new spending plan

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said there would be no return to austerity in a spending plan he will announce on Wednesday, even as the coronavirus crisis pushes Britains further above 2 trillion pounds 2.7 trillion.Sunak, who has rus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020