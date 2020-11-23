Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's blue-chip index ends at over 5-yr high on materials, energy boost

China's blue-chip index on Monday ended at its highest in more than five years, led by gains in materials and energy stocks, as hopes of a vaccine-led recovery boosted risk appetite.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-11-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 13:09 IST
China's blue-chip index ends at over 5-yr high on materials, energy boost

China's blue-chip index on Monday ended at its highest in more than five years, led by gains in materials and energy stocks, as hopes of a vaccine-led recovery boosted risk appetite. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.3% to 5,005.03, its highest closing level since June 17, 2015, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1% to 3,414.49.

** The CSI300 materials index and the CSI300 energy index added 2.1% and 3.8%, respectively. ** A top official of the U.S. government's vaccine development effort said on Sunday that the first vaccines could be given to U.S. healthcare workers and others by mid-December.

** There are expectations of a global economic recovery as a vaccine will be available sooner or later, even as China's domestic economic recovery has already recovered, said Jin Jing, an analyst with Caitong Securities. ** Jin added that valuations of cyclical firms remained low, adding to their appeal to investors, particularly to some mutual funds that could shift their positions at the end of the year.

** Analysts at investment bank CICC said they were optimistic about a valuation recovery for leading cyclical firms and high-growth cyclical companies, citing robust downstream demand. ** New energy firms also gained ground, as Beijing lifted its renewable power subsidy target by nearly 5% for 2021.

** Vice-premier Liu He said on Sunday China would show "zero tolerance" for misconduct following a recent string of bond defaults, also helped sentiment. ** The tech-focused STAR50 index, however, shed 0.9%.

** Washington is poised to designate four more Chinese companies as backed by the Chinese military, sources said, curbing their access to U.S. investors as the Trump administration seeks to cement its hawkish China legacy in its waning days.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson hails 'fantastic' AstraZeneca vaccine news, says checks needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the fantastic news that AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90 effective, but said it still would require safety checks.Incredibly exciti...

21-yr-old woman gangraped in UP's Shamli

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten up by three men in a sugarcane field in Shamli district, police said on Monday. The woman was raped when she had gone to throw the cow dung on Sunday, according to a complaint lodged by her...

Kerala govt plans to hold detailed discussions in assembly on police act amendment, hear opinions from various quarters: CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kerala govt plans to hold detailed discussions in assembly on police act amendment, hear opinions from various quarters CM Pinarayi Vijayan....

Treat as representation plea seeking paid menstruation leaves for women: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Central government and others to treat as a representation the plea seeking directions to grant paid leaves to all class of women employees including daily wage, contractual and outsourced worker ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020