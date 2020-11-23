Left Menu
Development News Edition

Counterfeit products worth Rs 33.3 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai: Xiaomi India

Following the registered complaint, police officers along with company's representatives seized counterfeit devices from three prominent shops in the area, it added. Over 3,000 products consisting of mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers, and earphones, were found.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:04 IST
Counterfeit products worth Rs 33.3 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai: Xiaomi India

Chinese tech major Xiaomi on Monday said counterfeit products with the company's branding were seized from four suppliers in Chennai and three suppliers in Bengaluru. The fake products were worth around Rs 33 lakh.

As a part of the company's proactive anti-counterfeit programme, a complaint was filed with the local police station, and raids were conducted in the market in the months of October and November, a statement said. Following the registered complaint, police officers along with company's representatives seized counterfeit devices from three prominent shops in the area, it added.

Over 3,000 products consisting of mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers, and earphones, were found. "The shop owners from both the cities were arrested for allegedly selling fake Mi India products worth Rs 24.9 lakh and Rs 8.4 lakh, respectively. Upon interrogation it was found that these suppliers have been managing this business for a long time and have sold multiple unauthorised products in the market," it added.

The company said customers can ascertain the authenticity of products like power banks and audio products by the security codes on mi.com. Consumers can also visit any Mi Home/ Mi Store to validate the original packaging. Xiaomi said counterfeited products not only degrade customer experience but are also a big threat to consumer health and safety, can also jeopardise privacy and data security and in some cases, can also be hazardous.

Such incidents have increased in the country over the previous year and to prevent such instances, Mi India has created a special task force that is responsible for constantly monitoring the market and acting against such unauthorised entities and counterfeiters, it added. The company said consumers are advised to purchase 'genuine' products from authorised stores of the brand and partner outlets.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trans teen takes legal action over gender care delay in UK

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Nov 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A transgender teenager is taking legal action against Englands health service over a delay in accessing specialist gender care, his lawyers said on Monday, as global debate rages ...

Stoinis is playing five times better than a year ago: Ponting

Batting legend Ricky Ponting believes all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is playing five times better than what he was a year ago and could take up multiple roles for Australian cricket, including the job of a finisher. Stoinis scored 352 runs and ...

Indonesia hits half million virus cases as infection spike strains hospitals

Indonesia reached a grim milestone on Monday in surpassing more than half a million coronavirus cases, as average new daily infections hit a record and hospitals in the countrys most populated province edged closer to capacity.Indonesia now...

HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the acquisition of two new books by bestselling author, Preeti Shenoy

- The first of the two books, a practical guide to positivity and self-fulfillment, will be out in 2021. NEW DELHI, Nov. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- When the lockdown was first announced, Preeti began posting stories on her Instagram account tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020