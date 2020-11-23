Left Menu
Motherson Sumi says PLI scheme 'very exciting'; bullish on India mfg opportunity

The government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is "very exciting" and the amount of opportunities in India could even help the company achieve more than its 2025 target of USD 36 billion consolidated revenue, auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:35 IST
The government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is "very exciting" and the amount of opportunities in India could even help the company achieve more than its 2025 target of USD 36 billion consolidated revenue, auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said on Monday. Despite the company having a clear philosophy of no one country accounting for more than 10 per cent of its total turnover for its 2025 plan, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) believes that India presents clear opportunity for manufacturing and is looking to promote make in India.

"The PLI scheme that the government of India has announced is very exciting. Let's see what all we can do in that. India plays a vital role," MSSL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal told PTI in an interaction. Earlier this month, the government announced giving PLI to sectors such as auto, pharma, telecom, textile, food product and solar PV, providing Rs 2 lakh crore worth production-linked incentives to 10 sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.

Auto industry body SIAM had welcomed the announcement for "enabling auto industry to be a part of the global value chain with an allocation of Rs 57,000 crore, over the course of next five years". While he did not elaborate on the exact plans on how MSSL intended to get the maximum out of the opportunity, Sehgal said, "We have a clear philosophy that we don't want any country to be more than 10 per cent of our total turnover. On the lighter side, the amount of opportunities that India has would mean that we would actually exceed the USD 36 billion turnover because the Indian thing is so exciting." In its five-year plan, MSSL had set a target of achieving consolidated revenue of USD 36 billion with 75 per cent coming from automotive sector and 25 per cent from new divisions such aerospace, logistics and health and medical segments by FY25.

Chaand also said the company will make up for the shortfall of its FY20 target of achieving USD 18 billion consolidated revenue in its next five-year plan. "We got hit in a very crucial juncture in January and February (by the coronavirus pandemic) for our target of USD 18 billion and 40 per cent ROCE (return on capital employed)," he said adding during the peak of the pandemic the company chose to hold back on acquisitions.

Exuding confidence that the company will be able to meet its target, he said, "All those opportunities are still in the market." For its journey towards 2025, MSSL is banking on growth of its current business lines, addition of new technologies to its current products and processes, expansion into adjacent areas with new solutions in current industries besides diversification into non-automotive new areas from which it is expecting USD 9 billion. On funding to meet its growth expectations, the company said it would be through internal accruals, debt and equity if required.

For the ongoing fiscal, the company has earmarked capex of Rs 2,000 crore, which could also be the same for the next fiscal..

