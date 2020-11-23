Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Sweden to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration in various sectors

"The event also aims to deepen the collaboration between the governments of Sweden and India in the field of innovation through a strategic innovation partnership and is based on a mutual commitment to drive prosperity and address global challenges such as sustainable development, health-tech etc," it said. According to the statement, up to 500 participants would be taking part in the event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:53 IST
India, Sweden to discuss ways to strengthen collaboration in various sectors
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India and Sweden will on Friday discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties covering various sectors, including innovation, India Unlimited, the joint body of Embassy of India in Sweden and Sweden-India Business Council, said on Monday. The discussion will be part of 'India Sweden Innovation Day 2020' themed at "The New Normal" -- an event that will be jointly organised by India Unlimited in association with Embassy of India in Sweden, Sweden India Business Council and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on November 27, 2020.

The one-day virtual event will focus on the role of public-private partnerships in the new normal, re-engineering the India Sweden growth again, India Unlimited said in a statement. "The event also aims to deepen the collaboration between the governments of Sweden and India in the field of innovation through a strategic innovation partnership and is based on a mutual commitment to drive prosperity and address global challenges such as sustainable development, health-tech etc," it said.

According to the statement, up to 500 participants would be taking part in the event. It will bring together the stakeholders from governments to other key organisations to talk about energy partnership, safe transport, innovation collaboration, sustainable business models, civil and cyber security, health tech, skilling and tech start-ups. In the statement, Klas Molin, Sweden Ambassador to India said, "Since Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sweden in 2018, innovation partnership has become the flagship our of relations and gained strength, a common thread running through all our areas of collaborations for example health, road safety, sustainable technology. India is a trusted innovation partner as we build back better!." Sanjoo Malhotra, CEO India Unlimited said, "COVID-19 has been the greatest disruptor in recent history. Innovation is the key to solve some of the complex challenges across the globe. The decade ahead will be ruled by innovations and technologies only if used responsibly and ethically." "We all are now entering a new era of responsible and disruptive tech Innovation that is inclusive, cares for the planet and creates impact. We will have to look at how India and Sweden together can navigate this crisis and create a sustainable future for both the countries," he said. India Unlimited was founded in 2013 to promote cross-cultural ties between India and Sweden in association with the Embassy of India in Sweden and Sweden-India Business Council. In the last seven years, the organisation has hosted a number of events in Stockholm and Gothenburg showcasing the diversity of Indian cultural, economic and social life.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIMIM's Anwar Pasha, other workers join TMC

AIMIMs West Bengal unit leader Anwar Pasha along with several other party workers joined the Trinamool Congress TMC on Monday.The All India Trinamool Congress AITC is pleased to announce that eminent political personalities and personaliti...

Former South Africa defender Ngcongca dies in crash at 33

Anele Ngcongca, a former South Africa defender who played for the host team at the 2010 World Cup, died in a car crash early Monday. He was 33. The South African government said Ngcongca died in the crash in the Kwazulu-Natal province. S...

AP CM launches Abhayam project for women's safety

Amaravati, Nov 23 PTI After a delay of more than three years, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday finally kick-started Project Abhaya, the Government of India initiative for the safety and security of women and girl passengers during tr...

Speedboat taking migrants to Greece partially sinks; 1 dead

A speedboat that appeared to have been smuggling migrants to the Greek island of Rhodes from nearby Turkey partially sank before reaching land, leaving one person dead, Greeces coast guard said on Monday. The coast guard said it received in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020