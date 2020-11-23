Left Menu
Prasad moots leveraging AI for voice-enabled interface of UMANG

Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the possibility of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for developing voice-enabled interface of UMANG services should be looked at to make it even more accessible to those who are not familiar with digital language.

Updated: 23-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:25 IST
Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the possibility of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for developing voice-enabled interface of UMANG services should be looked at to make it even more accessible to those who are not familiar with digital language. The UMANG mobile app (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a Government of India all-in-one single, unified, multi-channel, multilingual, multi-service mobile app providing access to high impact services of various organisations of Centre and states. UMANG's international version was also announced on Monday. The international version of app would help Indian international students, NRIs and Indian tourists abroad, to avail services of Indian government, anytime. UMANG will now be available in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, UAE, Netherlands, Singapore and New Zealand.

Speaking at a virtual event to mark three years of UMANG, Prasad said the possibility of using AI for voice-based delivery of services must be explored. Prasad noted that services on UMANG app are now available to citizens through the network of 3.75 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs).

"Can you use some AI for voice-based delivery of services...because today it is linked with the CSCs, common people in the farthest corners of the country are using it...Since UMANG has gone there, it is important that some kind of mechanism through voice command by application of AI must be explored...," the minister said. Doing so would ensure that those who are not comfortable or entirely familiar with digital mode or language would be able to avail their services with ease by using voice commands, he said.

Noting the exponential growth in e-services on UMANG platform, the minister said that from 643 services on March 31, 2020, the number of services has now risen to over 2000 on the platform. Prasad further said that the "flawless nature" of services delivered through UMANG must be maintained.

"Any complaint must be properly addressed. I would expect UMANG to be a platform which can properly claim, we work in a flawless manner," he said. Citing the success of major initiatives such as Aadhaar, the minister pointed out that developing nations are keen to emulate Digital India's success and its proven model..

