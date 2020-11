Gadkari asks auto industry to achieve national agenda of reducing pollution

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways & MSME, today said that Government aims at creating core global competencies in India by facilitating the seamless integration of the automotive industry with the world. Government is trying to create an ecosystem to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles in the country.

Addressing a virtual conference '9th Edition of Auto Serve 2020'Electric Mobility Conference 2020-Seizing Opportunities in New Normal, Shri Gadkari asked the auto industry to come together to work jointly towards achieving broader national agenda of reducing pollution.

He elaborated a number of steps that Government has taken to promote electric vehicles which include a reduction in GST to 5%, allowing delinking of battery cost of 2-3 wheelers from vehicle cost as it accounts for nearly 30% of the cost etc. Battery charging ecosystem are very important, as such he said Government is planning set up at least one electric vehicle charging kiosk at around 69 thousand Petrol Pumpsacross the country to induce people to go for electric mobility.

Shri Gadkari also said, "Government is also working towards making India a global automobile manufacturing hub in next five years.' This is my dream, he stressed. This will also contribute to fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He stressed that India is poised to become a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next 5 years. This, he felt, is possible as our auto industry has made significant strides in terms of the development of different designs and models, robust R&D, huge market, stable government frame-work and bright & young engineering minds. He added India already is the largest manufacturer of two-wheelers in the world.

Considering the huge potential of the sector Government has earmarked over Rs51000 crore for this sector under Production Linked Incentive (PLI), the highest amongst the 10 champion sectors. He also stated that there is a huge requirement of about 25 million skilled jobs in the automobile sector in near future. This very significant as this industry is going to create maximum jobs and growth, he added.

Shri Gadkari further called upon the automobile industry to push for manufacturing flex engines which have the versatility to use petrol or ethonal/CNG as fuels. He stressed that the Indian auto industry needs to follow the example of Brazil and US Auto sectors in this regard. He exuded confidence that our industry would utilise the opportunity being thrown up by the alternative and less polluting fuels like CNG, hydrogen, electricity.

Shri Gadkari also said that the government is working towards making e-Highway on Delhi and Mumbai Expressway. He added that the auto sector should look at making different variants including double-decker busses to cater to the market needs.

(With Inputs from PIB)