Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen on slippery ground as Yellen, Trump transition news boost risk appetite

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 05:55 IST
FOREX-Yen on slippery ground as Yellen, Trump transition news boost risk appetite

The yen was on the back foot while riskier currencies were supported on Tuesday on rising optimism following news U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary. Also underpinning the risk-on mood, President Donald Trump gave the head of the General Services Administration the go-ahead to proceed with a transition for Biden's administration despite plans to continue with legal challenges.

Yellen has called for increased government spending to boost the U.S. economy out of a deep recession brought on by the coronavirus and has frequently cited growing economic inequality in the United States as a threat to America's values and its future. "One thing is for sure and that is there is unlikely to be as many Fed-Treasury spats," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.

"Those Fed lending facilities for municipal funding, the corporate bond market and Main Street will be coming back quickly after the December 31 expiration date." Last week U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin let some of the Fed's lending programmes expire at the end of this year, opening a feud with the Fed, which said those emergency facilities are important to support the economy.

The safe-haven yen traded at 104.49 per dollar, having slipped about 0.6% overnight. The U.S. dollar, which tends to weaken against riskier, less liquid currencies on positive market sentiment, also flirted near 12-week lows, though it has managed to find some technical support.

The dollar's index recovered a touch to 92.530 after dropping to 92.013 on Monday, the lowest since Sept. 1. A conclusive break on the dollar index below support at around 92 could bring about a fresh downturn, analysts said. The U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal was also dented after AstraZeneca said on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine could be about 90% effective and it would prepare to submit data to authorities around the world that have a framework for conditional or early approval.

The euro was flat at $1.18395, lacking momentum to clear a hurdle at $1.19. The Australian dollar ticked up 0.15% to $0.7295 while the New Zealand dollar also edged 0.10% higher to test a two-year high of $0.6967 hit on Monday.

The British pound held firm near a 12-week high against the dollar and six-month high versus the euro, propped up by bets Britain and the European Union would clinch a Brexit trade deal. London and Brussels this week continue their negotiations to agree a deal on their future trading relationship, though time is now running very short as Britain's post-Brexit transition period ends in fewer than six weeks.

The pound stood at $1.3330, having hit a high of $1.3396 on Monday. Against the euro, it traded at 0.8887 to the euro, near its six-month high touched about two weeks ago.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irresponsible "tough talk" with China is useless, says Canada foreign minister

Canada will keep pressing China to improve its human rights record but has no interest in irresponsible tough talk, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday.Bilateral ties between the two nations effectively froze in Dece...

UN ‘extremely concerned’ for safety of Tigray civilians in regional capital, as refugee numbers grow

Due to a near total communications blackout across Tigray, establishing facts on the ground is proving difficult, but UN Spokesperson Stphane Dujarric told correspondents at UN Headquarters that more than half a million people remain in M...

U.S. holiday travelers voice dread, determination as they defy COVID-19 warnings

Millions of Americans appeared to be disregarding public health warnings and traveling ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, likely fueling an alarming surge in coronavirus infections before a series of promising new vaccines are expected to b...

Thanksgiving travelers give U.S. airports their busiest weekend since March

More than 3 million airline passengers passed through U.S. airports over the weekend, disregarding calls to avoid Thanksgiving trips and making it the busiest air-travel weekend since coronavirus lockdowns hit in mid-March. The Transportati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020