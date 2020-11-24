Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan says is having 'good interactions' with Biden team

Taiwan has been having "good interactions" with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's team, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as it seeks to cement ties with the incoming administration after getting strong support from President Donald Trump's government.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-11-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 11:00 IST
Taiwan says is having 'good interactions' with Biden team
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Taiwan has been having "good interactions" with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's team, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as it seeks to cement ties with the incoming administration after getting strong support from President Donald Trump's government. Claimed by China but democratically ruled, Taiwan enjoyed unprecedented backing from Republican Trump's administration, including stepped-up arms sales and visits by top officials to Taipei.

The election of Biden, a Democrat, has caused some unease in Taiwan, where Trump remains a popular figure amongst the public. Still, Taiwan has sought to underscore its confidence in ties, noting bipartisan support for the island in Washington. This month, Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington spoke to longtime Biden confidant Antony Blinken, now tapped as the next secretary of state.

Taiwan foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said the island had good contacts with both the Democratic and Republican parties. "The foreign ministry and our representative office in the United States have continued to maintain smooth communication and have good interactions with the Biden team via various appropriate means," she said.

"At the same time, we have also conveyed Taiwan's sincere gratitude to the current Trump administration. The current Taiwan-U.S. relationship is at its best in history. We sincerely thank you." Taiwan will continue to play the role of a close and reliable partner to the United States, whether in regional or global issues, Ou added.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is its strongest backer on the international stage and major source of arms, to China's anger, becoming another major irritant in Sino-U.S. ties.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs arrest Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

The Customs on Tuesday formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sources said the sleuths from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate visited the jail where Sivasankar is present...

'Alone in the dark': S.Korea's small businesses reel from new virus clampdown

A new round of social distancing rules took effect on Tuesday in the South Korean capital of Seoul, dealing a blow to small business owners despite brighter hopes for economic recovery after earlier success in battling the coronavirus.The m...

PM Modi holds virtual meet with states over COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with chief ministers of states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases to review the COVID-19 situation. The leaders attending the meeting include Home Minis...

France to probe clashes after police cleared out new Paris migrant camp

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was launching a probe into clashes that broke out late on Monday after police cleared out a new migrant camp in Paris Place de la Republique, adding that images of the scuffles were shocking....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020