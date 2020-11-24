Coast Guard vessel tows away malfunctioning tanker from eco- sensitive Nicobar island

An Indian Coast Guard (ICG)ship has towed away a tanker, containing 910 tonnes of bunkerfuel, from waters close to eco-sensitive Katchall Island inthe Nicobar archipelago, towards which it was drifting after atotal power failure, a statement issued by the maritime forcesaid on Tuesday

The Dubai-bound 'MT Anasthasia-1', with 24 crewmembers aboard, was posing a danger of running aground,risking oil spillage in the island, after experiencing totalpower failure since November 19, it said

In a swift sea-air coordinated operation on November22, a Coast Guard team from ICG multi-mission vessel'Vishwast' boarded the 243 m-long tanker, repaired its systemsand towed it to safe waters, the statement added.