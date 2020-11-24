Left Menu
Development News Edition

Triumph Motorcycles opens booking for Trident 660

"The Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us as we venture into the premium middleweight roadster segment," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said. The model has garnered a good response from the global press and brand purists alike, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:03 IST
Triumph Motorcycles opens booking for Trident 660
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for its upcoming roadster motorcycle Trident 660 across its dealerships in India. The 660cc bike, which will be the newest addition to the roadster line-up in the country, can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 50,000, the company said in a statement.

Triumph already sells Street Triple RS and Street Triple R bikes under the roadster portfolio in India. The company said it is also offering a special finance scheme wherein customers can bring home the new model at an EMI of Rs 9,999.

This offer is, however, for a limited period, it added. "The Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us as we venture into the premium middleweight roadster segment," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

The model has garnered a good response from the global press and brand purists alike, he added. "With the Trident, we look forward to tapping a younger generation of riders in the Triumph family and the special finance scheme is just one step in making their buying journey easier," Farooq said.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected drug smugglers held in Jammu

Five narcotic smugglers were arrested after 60 kgs of drugs were recovered from their possession in Jammu district, officials said on Tuesday. A police party intercepted a truck and on search of the vehicle, 51 kgs of poppy and Rs 30,000 wa...

FOREX-Aussie and euro gain as U.S. transition goes ahead; kiwi jumps

Risk-oriented currencies including the Australian dollar and the euro rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump accepted the start of a transition to a Biden regime, that may include former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Trea...

China stocks retreat from 5-yr high as consumer, property shares weigh

China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, as investors locked in profit following a recent rally, while the market showed scant reaction to news that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden was given the go-ahead to begin his White House transition. Ana...

Japan to suspend domestic travel campaign in two cities - minister

The Japanese government is preparing to pause its domestic travel campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 cases, the minister handling the governments coronavirus response said on Tuesday.The move would be a blow to Prime M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020