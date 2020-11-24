Triumph Motorcycles opens booking for Trident 660
"The Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us as we venture into the premium middleweight roadster segment," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said. The model has garnered a good response from the global press and brand purists alike, he added.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 13:03 IST
British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for its upcoming roadster motorcycle Trident 660 across its dealerships in India. The 660cc bike, which will be the newest addition to the roadster line-up in the country, can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 50,000, the company said in a statement.
Triumph already sells Street Triple RS and Street Triple R bikes under the roadster portfolio in India. The company said it is also offering a special finance scheme wherein customers can bring home the new model at an EMI of Rs 9,999.
This offer is, however, for a limited period, it added. "The Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for us as we venture into the premium middleweight roadster segment," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.
The model has garnered a good response from the global press and brand purists alike, he added. "With the Trident, we look forward to tapping a younger generation of riders in the Triumph family and the special finance scheme is just one step in making their buying journey easier," Farooq said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trident
- Triumph Motorcycles
- 660cc
- British
- The Triumph Trident
- Trident 660
- Triumph
ALSO READ
Giles Gilbert Scott: Google doodle on 20th century’s British architect on 140th birthday
Ryanair cancels UK/Denmark flights over British crew quarantine policy
Boris Johnson pays tribute to British Indian Army of Second World War
Monument to British feminist icon 'long overdue' says artist Hambling
UK says Belarus expulsion of British diplomats "unjustified"