Freelance on Demand: Rozgaar India to help Businesses adjust to changing times

The 'new normal' is here. In just a few short months, both businesses and consumers have rushed towards the digital landscape, altering shopping habits and operations in almost the blink of an eye.However, fight to online is more than just a reaction to lockdown. It's a new way of interacting with brands and it's here to stay. Remote work and digital operations are now the new norm, two things that many businesses will struggle to adapt. But growing in this direction is already proving critical; from positioning one's brand online to digitalizing the operations, the work is cut out. At this point, one needs the right tools as much as the right people with the right expertise. Here's why, and how platform like Rozgaar India can help.

Rozgaar India is on a merry mission to uncomplicate work lives, providing no-collar professional Indian freelancers whom one can hire to start or grow a business. Rozgaar India provides Gig workforce to work On-Demand. The app connects businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 120 categories. With Rozgaar India, one can connect with specialised talent anytime, anywhere. No matter which kind of task one needs, what size the budget is, or when that deadline will hit - one can get the project done. The services available vary from the basic tiers of any business to just about everything else: graphics, writing, digital marketing programming, and the list goes on. It's designed with the user's timeline, budget, and level of commitment in mind. One can collaborate easily with the freelancers via live chat & get exactly what they need to grow the business with no fixed salary obligations. Geography, time, and budget are no longer barriers. Rozgaar India Mobile Application opens the future of work • One can choose from thousands of passionate creative freelancers from 120 different creative service categories • Push notifications make sure that the users stay on top of projects • Signup is Free • Message Box to keep 24/7/365 communication between freelancer and buyer • If somebody wants to speak with the freelancer, they simply need to tap on con-call button to get virtually connected within minutes without sharing any personal details • Super Friendly easy to use app • And if there's a problem with one's order (unlikely, but it does happen), it also means that the team can deal with it super-speedily.

How it works: • One can find the right freelancer with the help of easy navigation • Rozgaar India gives access to a large pool of top-quality skilled profiles. One can choose the level of service needed • One can designate the work • End to end service solution to fit both personal or company requirements • One can build their own online team • One can choose and shortlist the profiles from all over India to be available for 24*7 for both short term or full time work. • Value for Money & timely delivery • Best work at the right price & time Ms. Swapnil, Co-Founder, Rozgaarindia.com says, "The idea behind starting a service marketplace is to make the experience of buying a digital service as easy as shopping on any e-commerce application. The total time to hire a freelancer is 8 minutes. Simply, browse, search and click to order. Adding flexible workers allows organizations to think about how they manage their budgets, separating work into fixed expenses (full-time team) and variable expenses (freelancers). This is very powerful because it allows them to quickly scale their organization up or down as needed." Mr. Luv Kalra, Founder, Rozgaarindia.com says, "A decade ago, freelancing was considered something people did in between jobs or as a way to gain qualifications to be hired for a full-time position. This is no longer the case. Freelancing today is a career choice and a lifestyle preference. We strive to create opportunities for anyone in India to build their business, brand and dreams, and to provide anyone with access to those opportunities through our marketplace." Download now & do more! Find the next freelancer in a micro-moment with just a swipe and a tap. Peace of mind, delivered on time!