Hiring activity improving; recovery in recruitment in non-tech sectors: Report

According to LinkedIn's latest edition of the 'Labour Market Update', hiring recovery in India reached 30 per cent year-on-year in September. Findings from the latest edition show that hiring activity is improving and the digital divide is narrowing, suggesting a recovery in hiring for the non-tech sectors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 16:53 IST
Recruitment activity in India witnessed an uptick in September and though competition for jobs is lower compared to several months ago, it is still 30 per cent higher compared to a year ago, says a report. According to LinkedIn's latest edition of the 'Labour Market Update', hiring recovery in India reached 30 per cent year-on-year in September.

Findings from the latest edition show that hiring activity is improving and the digital divide is narrowing, suggesting a recovery in hiring for the non-tech sectors. Earlier in the year, hiring declines reached a low of below (-) 50 per cent year-on-year in April, before starting to slowly recover. In late July, it crossed the 0 per cent mark and continued increasing, reaching 12 per cent in August and 30 per cent year-on-year at the end of September.

Hiring in September witnessed an 18 percentage points climb as compared to August 2020, the leading online professional network said adding that "as businesses and companies continue reopening, we expect recovery to continue as well". Moreover, job seekers who are currently in the badly affected sectors (such as Recreation & Travel) are 4.2 times more likely to look for jobs in a different sector, compared to pre-COVID time. But this stress has abated from June 2020, where the likelihood was as high as 6.8 times.

Similarly, the stress for the retail sector has reduced from 2.4 times to 1.1 times, it said. The 'Labour Market Update', a monthly update on hiring trends and insights based on LinkedIn's Economic Graph, a digital representation of the Indian economy built by conducting a close analysis of actions of more than 71 million members in India.

