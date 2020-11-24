Left Menu
Australian high commissioner visits western Naval command

The high commissioner also visited the aircraft carrier dock at the western naval command, it said. The high commissioner's visit was significant as it coincidedwith the recently-concluded Quad exercise Malabar 2020 in whichIndia, Australia, Japan and the US participated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and acting Consul General Sarah Roberts visited the western naval command here after the recent joint Naval exercise, the Navy said on Tuesday. The high commissioner interacted with vice admiral Ajit Kumar at the western naval command on Monday and exchanged views on various issues of common interest such as bilateral cooperation in defence and security, strategic partnership and shared maritime interests as Indian Ocean littoral states, the Navy said in a release.

The visitors also included three other officials from the Australian side. The high commissioner also visited the aircraft carrier dock at the western naval command, it said.

The high commissioner's visit was significant as it coincidedwith the recently-concluded Quad exercise Malabar 2020 in whichIndia, Australia, Japan and the US participated. 'HMAS Ballarat', a frigate of Royal Australian Navy represented Australia in both the phases of Malabar 2020 exercise. It had spent some time at Goa port for its operational turnaround from November 10-13, it said.

The Australian high commissioner's visit is in accordance with the good relations enjoyed by both the Commonwealth nations and is expected tofurther strengthen the existing bonds between both theNavies, the release added.

