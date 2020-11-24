Left Menu
Development News Edition

Potential for Inland fisheries: Union Minister

Inland fish culture holds huge potential and clustered models need to be developed to support this growth, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi said on Tuesday, The Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana which has been announced will enhance fish production to 220 lakh metric tonne with an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years, a CII statement said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:51 IST
Potential for Inland fisheries: Union Minister

Inland fish culture holds huge potential and clustered models need to be developed to support this growth, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi said on Tuesday, The Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana which has been announced will enhance fish production to 220 lakh metric tonne with an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years, a CII statement said. Under this scheme, 30 per cent subsidies will be provided to the general category investors and 60 per cent subsidy will be given to SC, ST category investors, he said.

Japan was looking forward to investing in the fish feed industries in India, Japanese Consul General, Nakamura Yutaka said at the opening session of Fish Mart-- a seven-day virtual session. Odisha Fisheries minister Arun Kumar Sahoo said the state was targeting a five-fold growth of Rs 20,000 crore export over the next few years.

The COVID-10 pandemic had impacted shrimp exports from the country, a senior marine Products Export Development Authority official said..

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. An ardent devotee of the ancient hill shrine, the President, accompanied by his family members, was accorded a ceremonia...

Cyclone Nivar: Rahul Gandhi urges people to stay indoors, follow safety measures

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to follow safety measures as cyclone Nivar was expected to intensify and hit the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25. He also urged people to stay indoors and asked Congress w...

File assets details by Nov 30 or face disciplinary action: CVC to govt officials

The Central Vigilance Commission CVC has asked all central government officials to file details of their movable and immovable assets by this month-end, failing which will attract disciplinary action, according to an official order. The pro...

OnePlus 7T gets November 2020 security patch in latest update

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T. The latest over-the-air update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.3.7 in India and will expand to the EU and globally as OxygenOS 10.0.15.The new update fixes the small probability fl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020