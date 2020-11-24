Promoter entity acquires 5 lakh shares of HFCL

Left Menu
24-11-2020
MN Ventures Private Limited, a promoter entity of HFCL Ltd, on Tuesday acquired 5 lakh equity shares of the company from the open market, according to a regulatory filing. The transaction has raised its holding to 22.48 per cent from 22.44 per cent. "MN Ventures Private Limited, a promoter entity of HFCL Limited (HFCL), are pleased to inform you that we have acquired 5,00,000 (0.04 per cent) equity shares of HFCL from open market," HFCL said in a filing to the exchanges.

