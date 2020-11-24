Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to spend 4 billion pounds to push long-term unemployed into work

Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday that the government would spend more than 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) over the next three years to get the long-term unemployed and other job-seekers back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance minister Rishi Sunak will make the announcement as part of a set of spending plans on Wednesday, which will come alongside new official forecasts that are likely to show a sharp rise in unemployment ahead.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:31 IST
UK to spend 4 billion pounds to push long-term unemployed into work

Britain's finance ministry said on Tuesday that the government would spend more than 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) over the next three years to get the long-term unemployed and other job-seekers back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will make the announcement as part of a set of spending plans on Wednesday, which will come alongside new official forecasts that are likely to show a sharp rise in unemployment ahead. "This Spending Review will ensure hundreds of thousands of jobs are supported and protected in the acute phase of this crisis and beyond with a multi-billion package of investment to ensure that no one is left without hope or opportunity," Sunak said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Bank of England forecast that the jobless rate would rise to nearly 8% by the middle of next year from 4.8% in the three months to September. The finance ministry said 2.9 billion pounds would be spent over the next three years to get more than 1 million people who had been unemployed for more than a year back to work, with 400 million pounds being spent in the 12 months from April.

Those unable to find work would be given "regular, intensive jobs support tailored to their circumstances". A further 1.4 billion pounds would be spent on other job-seekers and on unemployment offices, which administer benefit claims and typically require recipients to provide regular proof of that they are actively seeking work.

Sunak also confirmed that a programme to subsidise employers to hire younger workers would go ahead with 1.6 billion pounds of funding to support up to 250,000 jobs. The Confederation of British Industry welcomed the new funding.

"The scarring effects of long-term unemployment are all too real, so the sooner more people can get back into work the better," CBI policy director Matthew Fell said. ($1 = 0.7495 pounds)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case

Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty Tuesday to three criminal charges, formally admitting its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths over the past two decades. In a virtual hearing with a federal judge i...

UPDATE 1-OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty to criminal charges

Purdue Pharma LP pleaded guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription painkiller OxyContin, capping a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve an investigation into the drugmakers role in the U.S. opioid crisis...

COLUMN-Left in the dark about WTI crude price plunge: Kemp

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission CFTC report on volatility in WTI oil futures, published on Monday, has already been criticised for not probing deeply enough into how and why prices plunged into negative territory for one day i...

Venezuela's Guaido seeks to maintain bipartisan U.S. support amid Biden transition

Venezuelas opposition hopes to maintain bipartisan support from politicians in the United States as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office in January, opposition leader Juan Guaido said in an interview on Tuesday.The Trump admini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020