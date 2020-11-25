Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand govt signs MoU with ITDC to take over Hotel Ashok in Ranchi

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) as a part to take over Hotel Ashok, a property spread over around three acre of land in Ranchi, in presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-11-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 01:00 IST
Jharkhand govt signs MoU with ITDC to take over Hotel Ashok in Ranchi

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) as a part to take over Hotel Ashok, a property spread over around three acre of land in Ranchi, in presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. According to the provisions of the MoU, the ITDC will sell its 51 per cent stake to the Jharkhand Tourism Development Corporation for Rs 3.06 crore, JTDC General Manager Alok Prasad said.

"It is a major initiative. There are many areas that need development and tourism is one of them. It also has the potential to create a large number of employment opportunities," Soren said after the MoU was signed. Pooja Singhal, Secretary of the Department of Tourism, said that talks are on with the Bihar Tourism Development Corporation (BTDC) to buy its 36.75 per centre in the hotel.

The hotel was set up as a joint venture between the ITDC and the BTDC with a share ratio of 51:49. After Jharkhand was created carving out a part of Bihar in 2000, the BTDCs share was split between the two states. The MoU was signed by ITDC Director Piyush Tiwari and JTDC Director A Dodde.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens of Venezuelan migrants arrive in Trinidad after hours at sea

At least 29 Venezuelan migrants, including 16 minors, returned to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday after being deported from the island over the weekend and spending hours at sea, said their relatives, who had been concerned about their where...

Rugby-Former France and Stade Francais winger Dominici dies

Former France and Stade Francais player Christophe Dominici, whose dazzling runs made him one of the countrys best wingers, has died aged 48, his former rugby club said on Tuesday.It is with immense sadness that Stade Francais learns of the...

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again, vows to work with allies

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on President Donald Trumps unilateralist policies as he pledged to work together with Washingtons allies. Introduc...

France's Macron eases some lockdown rules amid "glimmer of hope"

France will start easing its COVID-19 lockdown this weekend so that by Christmas, shops, theatres and cinemas will reopen and people will be able to spend the holiday with their family, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. In a televi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020