Left Menu
Development News Edition

After borrowing surge, UK's Sunak to announce more spending

Its budget deficit is expected to surge to about 20% of economic output, almost double its level after the global financial crisis which took nearly a decade of unpopular spending cuts to work down. Sunak says now is not the time to rein in spending or raise taxes to address the deficit.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 05:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 05:31 IST
After borrowing surge, UK's Sunak to announce more spending

British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has already pledged over 200 billion pounds ($267 billion) to fight the COVID-19 crisis, will free up more cash on Wednesday against the backdrop of the heaviest public borrowing since World War Two. Sunak will announce extra investment to ease a backlog in the health system, counter a surge in unemployment and build new infrastructure in a one-year Spending Review that he is due to deliver to parliament at around 1230 GMT.

With Britain's full exit from the European Union approaching on Dec. 31 - and no new trade agreement yet secured - Sunak is likely to announce more spending on customs operations and possibly replacement subsidies for farmers. But borrowing forecasts accompanying his blueprint are likely to dwarf the spending plans.

Britain is on course for a record economic crash this year - the Bank of England forecasts an 11% slump - and its recovery has been weaker than those of other big economies. Its budget deficit is expected to surge to about 20% of economic output, almost double its level after the global financial crisis which took nearly a decade of unpopular spending cuts to work down.

Sunak says now is not the time to rein in spending or raise taxes to address the deficit. Britain's economy is set to go back into contraction in the last three months of the year, albeit by less than in the spring, after a second wave of COVID-19 prompted new shutdowns of businesses across the United Kingdom.

But Sunak is expected to signal his first moves to offset at least some of his spending by announcing a freeze on public sector pay and a reduction in Britain's foreign aid budget. In a newspaper interview at the weekend, the 40 year-old former Goldman Sachs analyst said he would start to "look forward" in the spring towards fixing the deficit, if vaccines and infection tracking turn the tide of the pandemic.

But Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said the wide range of demands on Sunak in the coming years meant spending was only likely to rise. "Given what's happened to the size of the economy, that can only mean one thing for taxes. They, too, could be set on an inevitable, if delayed, upward trajectory by decisions made this week," he said in an article published in the Sunday Times. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria claims Israeli attack on post south of capital: report

Syrias military said suspected Israeli warplanes struck locations south of the capital Damascus late Tuesday, causing only material damage, state-run media reported. The report, which quotes an unidentified military official, said the warpl...

Australia's most populous state eases COVID-19 curbs, urges people return to offices

Australias New South Wales NSW state will ease social distancing restrictions and remove requirements for companies to allow employees work from home after recording nearly three weeks without any local transmission of COVID-19, Premier Gla...

Rejecting Trump's foreign policy approach, Biden says 'America is back'

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage, turning the page on Republican President Donald Trumps America First policies as he pledged to work together with the nations allie...

Canadian province Alberta bans indoor gatherings to curb COVID-19 spread

The Canadian province of Alberta said on Tuesday it would ban indoor social gatherings, halt classes for some students and reduce retail store capacities to slow the spread of COVID-19. Premier Jason Kenney also capped attendance at worship...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020