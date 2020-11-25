Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares track global rally on improved economic outlook

Hong Kong shares end higher on Wednesday, tracking the rallies of stock markets worldwide as investors cheered an improved global economic outlook, but profit-taking in tech shares contained the gains. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.8%, while the IT sector dipped 2.29%, the financial sector ended 1.81% higher and the property sector rose 0.71%.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:17 IST
Hong Kong shares track global rally on improved economic outlook
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong shares end higher on Wednesday, tracking the rallies of stock markets worldwide as investors cheered an improved global economic outlook, but profit-taking in tech shares contained the gains. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 81.55 points or 0.31%, at 26,669.75. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.52% to 10,557.83. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.8%, while the IT sector dipped 2.29%, the financial sector ended 1.81% higher and the property sector rose 0.71%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.19% at 3,362.33 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.28%.

** The formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House and increasing confidence that a COVID-19 vaccine would be ready soon ushered in renewed appetite for global shares. ** Beijing supports further deepening mutual access between the mainland and Hong Kong financial markets and the expansion of the scope of the Stock Connect linking the two sides, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in her annual policy address, potentially giving a fresh boost to already strong southbound money flows.

** China's state planner has told local governments to investigate new energy vehicle (NEV) projects linked to property developers Evergrande Group and Shenzhen Baoneng, according to a document seen by Reuters. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.56%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.5%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5783 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.22% firmer than the previous close of 6.593.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's IT and business services mkt to reach USD 13 bn by Dec 2020: IDC

Indias IT and business services market is expected to grow 5.4 per cent annually to reach USD 13 billion by December this year, research firm IDC said. The segment grew 5.3 per cent year-on-year y-o-y in January-June H1 2020 period as compa...

Erdogan says government will implement reform with nationalist allies

Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his AK Party government will carry out reforms of the justice system together with its nationalist allies.We are accelerating implementing judicial reforms, Erdogan said in a speech to...

Development of water infrastructure crucial to expanding access to water

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the maintenance and development of water infrastructure are crucial to expanding access to all South Africans across the board.Our political guidance and direction are pre...

Soccer-Bayern Munich's Lewandowski, Flick head FIFA awards shortlist

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and coach Hans-Dieter Flick have been named on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Football Awards after their treble-winning campaign last season, world soccers governing body announced on Wednesday.Lew...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020