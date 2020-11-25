Left Menu
MUMBAI, Nov 25, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on November 24, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent)

Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-518,234.77 RESERVE POSITION@ G.

Money Market Operations as on November 24, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 337,905.41 2.79 1.00-3.40 I. Call Money 7,806.00 3.07 1.90-3.40 II. Triparty Repo 248,847.25 2.74 1.00-2.93 III. Market Repo 81,252.16 2.92 1.00-3.10 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 195.76 3.24 2.55-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 130.00 - 3.50-3.50 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 220.00 3.04 2.90-3.05 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Tue, 24/11/2020 1 Wed, 25/11/2020 653,535.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Tue, 24/11/2020 1 Wed, 25/11/2020 44.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -653,491.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 ^ 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 33,584.23 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 135,256.23 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-518,234.77 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 24/11/2020 432,828.38 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 04/12/2020 438,471.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 24/11/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 06/11/2020 804,085.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction. .

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. . @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. .

$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI. . & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020. .

* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. . # As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020. .

^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020. . • As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015. .

-------------- PTI MUM SVC RUJ RUJ. .

