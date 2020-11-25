MUMBAI, Nov 25, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on November 24, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent)
Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-518,234.77 RESERVE POSITION@ G.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 14:39 IST
Money Market Operations as on November 24, 2020 (Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 337,905.41 2.79 1.00-3.40 I. Call Money 7,806.00 3.07 1.90-3.40 II. Triparty Repo 248,847.25 2.74 1.00-2.93 III. Market Repo 81,252.16 2.92 1.00-3.10 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 195.76 3.24 2.55-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 130.00 - 3.50-3.50 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 220.00 3.04 2.90-3.05 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Tue, 24/11/2020 1 Wed, 25/11/2020 653,535.00 3.35 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - - 3. MSF Tue, 24/11/2020 1 Wed, 25/11/2020 44.00 4.25 4. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - 7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -653,491.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 15.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 ^ 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 33,584.23 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 135,256.23 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]*-518,234.77 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 24/11/2020 432,828.38 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 04/12/2020 438,471.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on• 24/11/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 06/11/2020 804,085.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). . - Not Applicable / No Transaction. .
** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor. . @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor. .
$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI. . & As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020. .
* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo. . # As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/287 dated September 04, 2020. .
^ As per the Press Release No. 2020-2021/605 dated November 06, 2020. . • As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015. .
-------------- PTI MUM SVC RUJ RUJ. .
