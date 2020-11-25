Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures fell 0.11 per cent to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram on Wednesday as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for December delivery declined Rs 54, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,346 lots

In the international market, gold was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 1,809.10 per ounce in New York.