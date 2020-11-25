Left Menu
Development News Edition

After NSE, BSE declares Karvy Stock Broking as defaulter, expels from membership

Investors having any outstanding claims against the brokerage can file their claims with the exchange within 90 days from the date of issue of the notice -- by February 22, 2021 --, the BSE said in a circular on Tuesday. "The exchange has declared Karvy Stock Broking Ltd, a corporate trading member of the exchange as defaulter...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:54 IST
After NSE, BSE declares Karvy Stock Broking as defaulter, expels from membership

Leading bourse BSE has also declared Karvy Stock Broking as a defaulter and expelled the brokerage house from its membership after a similar action was taken by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Investors having any outstanding claims against the brokerage can file their claims with the exchange within 90 days from the date of issue of the notice -- by February 22, 2021 --, the BSE said in a circular on Tuesday.

"The exchange has declared Karvy Stock Broking Ltd, a corporate trading member of the exchange as defaulter... and also expelled the said trading member... with effect from November 24," the BSE said. The NSE has also declared the brokerage house as a defaulter and expelled from its membership with effect from November 23.

Karvy had unauthorisedly transferred securities of clients into its demat accounts by misusing PoAs (Power of Attorney) given by its clients. The firm had misused client collateral for its own trades. On Tuesday, Sebi confirmed the ban on Karvy from taking new clients. The regulator passed the final order, a year after passing an interim order wherein the ban on Karvy was imposed for misusing clients' securities.

The final order comes after the regulator received a forensic audit from the NSE in the matter. In November 2019, the regulator barred Karvy from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of more than Rs 2,000 crore.

On November 17, the NSE said funds and securities worth Rs 2,300 crore belonging to about 2.35 lakh investors of Karvy had been settled so far..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Fanboy' Jhingan hopes to pick Fowlers' brain during ISL's Kolkata derby

Strar India defender Sandesh Jhingan hopes to pick the brains of high-profile SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler during his side ATK Mohun Bagans high-profile Indian Super League clash against their arch-rivals in Vasco on Friday. Jhin...

All of us left poorer with Ahmed Patel's death: state Congress

Leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday condoled senior Congress leader Ahmed Patels death, saying the partys rank and file has been left poorer by his demise. His untimely demise is a tragic development and...

Foreign Secretary Shringla to arrive in Nepal on maiden visit on Thursday

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will arrive in Kathmandu on Thursday on his maiden official visit to Nepal during which he will hold talks with his Nepalese counterpart and other top leaders and discuss wide ranging areas of bilate...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of ATM Agro, Sunshine Agro to recover Rs 21 cr 

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts, share and mutual fund holdings of ATM Agro Industries and Sunshine Agro Infra as well as their directors as part of its effort to recover over Rs 21 crore. The recovery proceed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020