Leading Home-Grown Sports Nutrition Brand MuscleBlaze Signs Vidyut Jammwal as Their Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Association with Vidyut Jammwal resonates with MuscleBlaze's vision of Vocal for Local • The brand, recognized by Labdoor, is rated the highest in the proteins category for purity & accuracy MuscleBlaze, a leading sports and fitness nutrition brand has roped in award-winning Bollywood actor & world-renowned martial artist Vidyut Jammwal as their Brand Ambassador for the next 2 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:23 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Association with Vidyut Jammwal resonates with MuscleBlaze’s vision of Vocal for Local • The brand, recognized by Labdoor, is rated the highest in the proteins category for purity & accuracy MuscleBlaze, a leading sports and fitness nutrition brand has roped in award-winning Bollywood actor & world-renowned martial artist Vidyut Jammwal as their Brand Ambassador for the next 2 years. Along with endorsing the brand’s innovative range of products, Vidyut will be seen promoting fitness as a phenomenon in the country with the help of MuscleBlaze. Mr. Sameer Maheshwari, Founder, MuscleBlaze said, “MuscleBlaze’s respect for fitness and understanding of its consumers needs has established us as a leading player in the Sports Nutrition industry. We are amidst a fitness revolution where staying fit is becoming a basic need and joining hands with Vidyut will help us in shaping this revolution. His body of work is based on the values of passion, discipline and quality, which echo both with our consumers and us. We are delighted to have him on-board and look forward to contributing more meaningfully to the industry through the association.” Vidyut is trained in various Indian combat forms and has even been on the Top 6 martial artists around the world list. He is India’s leading male action star and his commitment to fitness is evident across all his social media channels. He has been recognized for the same numerous times by being on the list of ‘Most Desirable Men’, ‘Top 5 fittest Men’ etc.

Speaking on the association, Vidyut Jammwal said, “MuscleBlaze has been doing some remarkable work in the fitness and nutrition space. They are a home-grown brand and a #CountryBoy just like me and their vision of promoting clean, international grade nutrition while being vocal for local completely aligns with my beliefs. I feel MuscleBlaze is already a top choice amongst fitness fans and I hope to further strengthen this equity and work with them to improve the Indian fitness scene.” COVID-19 has fast-tracked the adoption of healthy lifestyle and nutrition, which is gradually evident in the sports nutrition market as well. The growth of 90%, 50% and 20% in categories like VMHS, Healthy Foods and Proteins from their pre-Covid levels reaffirms this shift in consumer behavior. Adding to this, Mr. Kaustuv Paliwal, Business & Marketing Head, MuscleBlaze said, “Both MuscleBlaze and Vidyut have grown on the foundations of cherishing the spirit of fitness, Make in India and International grade quality, which is why he is a perfect fit for the brand. His appeal and credibility amongst the fitness buffs will help us grow and reinforce our dedication to the fitness community and help us take the #MakeinIndia and #FitIndia mission to next level.” Since its inception, MuscleBlaze has always focused on industry first innovations – be it an authenticity check mechanism, Lab tested product reports, Clinically researched products etc. Its Biozyme product range was also India’s first to be certified by Labdoor, an independent global sports supplement testing agency. The range is also the highest rated in the protein category presently. The company aims to fast track the adoption of these and other innovative products in the pipeline through the association.

MuscleBlaze wants to help and be a partner of Indian fitness enthusiasts’ journey to help them realize their dreams with international grade quality supplements. The brand has nearly 50 products in the price range of 249 to 11599, which are performing quite well. These products are available pan India. About MuscleBlaze MuscleBlaze®, the top Indian sports nutrition brand, through its effective formulations and innovative products in categories ranging across Proteins, Pre-Workout Supplements, Post-Workout Supplements, Weight Loss Supplements, and Mass Gainers is transforming the bodybuilding scenario in India. Founded in the year 2012, MuscleBlaze® has established its products in the market which are developed in HACCP and FSSAI certified facilities. Innovation is at the core of the brand with several industry 1st initiatives coming from the brand such as – a unique SMS based authenticity mechanism to tackle fake supplements problem, Lab tested protein content report, 1st Indian brand to get Labdoor certification, scoop-on-top packaging innovation, clinically researched proteins, etc. Having established itself as the leader in the sports nutrition category, MuscleBlaze® now strives to strengthen its portfolio by innovating on products which suit the Indian customer needs and cut across supplements as well as protein snack category.

