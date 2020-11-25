All new Thar gets 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP: M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said the all new version of Thar has received four-star rating from vehicle safety group Global NCAP. Vehicles are rated from zero to five based on their safety features, and automobiles with higher rating are considered more safe for occupants. The Thar has set a new benchmark in safety with highest ever rating for a body-on-frame SUV tested by Global NCAP so far, M&M said in a statement.

In fact, the SUV has scored highest point in child safety in cars tested by Global NCAP so far, it added. "This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 4-star rating for the all-new Thar reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety," M&M Automotive Division Chief of Global Product Development Velusamy R said.

The model is designed keeping the safety of customers as the top-most priority, including adult and child safety, he added. The official Global NCAP test for the Thar was conducted in Germany recently, M&M said.