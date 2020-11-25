Left Menu
Development News Edition

RNLI takes 40,000 sq ft on lease at BKC's Adani Inspire to house corporate HQ

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (RNLI) has taken a 40,000 sq ft space on a five-year lease at an Adani Realty project in the BKC business district to house its corporate headquarters, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:38 IST
RNLI takes 40,000 sq ft on lease at BKC's Adani Inspire to house corporate HQ

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (RNLI) has taken a 40,000 sq ft space on a five-year lease at an Adani Realty project in the BKC business district to house its corporate headquarters, officials said on Wednesday. Rental details of the transaction, one of the largest in recent times, were not immediately available.

"RNLI has signed up to have 40,000 sq ft in Bandra Kurla Complex's (BKC) Adani Inspire for five years," a source said. When contacted, RNLI's chief executive and managing director Ashish Vohra confirmed the development while officials at Adani Realty were not available for comment.

“Corporate office relocations are a matter of long term commitment and the recovered business sentiment regarding the value of life insurance product gives us the confidence to make this decision. BKC is a prominent and centrally-located business district,” Vohra told PTI. This is the second big deal clinched by Adani Realty for the 8 lakh sq ft project in BKC, after Japanese lender MUFG took 30,000 sq ft in the commercial property on a ten-year lease. A slew of banks, finance companies and insurance players have their head offices in the BKC business district.

The city's realty market had been impacted because of oversupply and high prices, which only aggravated because of the economic impact of the pandemic. However, policy measures like a halving of duties for a limited period and interest rates being at 15-year lows have led to some revival. The pandemic and the ensuing shift to work from home models because of the lockdowns had resulted in concerns for the commercial realty market, as there is a view that demand for space may be hit as companies may not require space to house staff. RNLI will be moving to the space from Reliance Centre in nearby Santacruz, whose possession has been taken over by Yes Bank for non-payment of loans.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa govt will reduce coal handling at MPT: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be brought down by 50 per cent within a year. The CMs remarks came against the backdrop of protests against proposed expansion of the ...

'Fanboy' Jhingan hopes to pick Fowlers' brain during ISL's Kolkata derby

Strar India defender Sandesh Jhingan hopes to pick the brains of high-profile SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler during his side ATK Mohun Bagans high-profile Indian Super League clash against their arch-rivals in Vasco on Friday. Jhin...

All of us left poorer with Ahmed Patel's death: state Congress

Leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday condoled senior Congress leader Ahmed Patels death, saying the partys rank and file has been left poorer by his demise. His untimely demise is a tragic development and...

Foreign Secretary Shringla to arrive in Nepal on maiden visit on Thursday

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will arrive in Kathmandu on Thursday on his maiden official visit to Nepal during which he will hold talks with his Nepalese counterpart and other top leaders and discuss wide ranging areas of bilate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020