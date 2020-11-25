Left Menu
Fortune Edible Oils & Foods celebrates 20 years of togetherness

One of India's most trusted brands, Fortune Edible Oils and Foods, on 24 Nov 2020 celebrated two decades of gracing the shelves of Indian kitchens.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:45 IST
Fortune Edible Oils & Foods celebrates 20 years of togetherness
Fortune Edible Oils and Foods. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/Mediawire): One of India's most trusted brands, Fortune Edible Oils and Foods, on 24 Nov 2020 celebrated two decades of gracing the shelves of Indian kitchens. Saluting 'every homemade flavour' through their latest TVC, this new campaign of Fortune showcases vibrancy, abundance, and diversity of our country, while highlighting the true essence of the brand.

There is no greater joy than eating 'home-cooked meals', is something we all can resonate with. Thus, celebration begins when our mothers, wives, husbands, fathers or even friends lovingly prepare meals, that are passed down for generations, to be relished by all. Sourav Ganguly's passion for 'gharkakhana' is as deep-rooted as his passion for his first love, cricket. Sourav has indulged his sweet tooth and his fondness for savouries with a brand that hasn't just tickled his taste buds, but has helped him stay on top of the fitness curve as well. No wonder then, that Sourav took to social media yesterday, cutting a cake to commemorate 20 glorious years of Fortune Edible Oils & Foods' mission of giving Indian food lovers a healthier lifestyle.

Their journey began in the year 2000 when Gujarat based Adani Enterprises Ltd joined hands with Singapore based Wilmar International Ltd, to form Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of the largest food conglomerates in India. Fortune Edible Oils and Foods today has grown from its humble beginnings into a brand offering diverse food products. Its range of edible oils encompass Soya, Sunflower, Mustard, Rice Bran, Groundnut, Cottonseed and the revolutionary Xpert Pro Sugar Conscious Oil. Fortune entered the foods segment in 2013 with Besan, followed by the launch of Soya Chunks, Basmati Rice, and Wheat Flour

"It has been an exhilarating 20 years. What started as a journey to take 'GharkaKhana' to the next level,In less than two decades, Fortune brand has evolved from being the number one cooking oil brand to be among the fastest-growing food brands in India. Over the last 20 years, Fortune has emerged as a favourite in kitchens across the country. As in the past, we will keep striving hard to meet our consumers' trust and love in the years to come," said Angshu Mallick, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Adani Wilmar Ltd. 'Harswadkenaam bees saalke is rishteko salaam dete hue', we are sure Fortune fans will keep dishing out new delicacies in their kitchens in the coming years and keep surprising their loved ones with a little help Fortune Foods.

For more information, visit: https://www.fortunefoods.com/ Latest TVC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X659OTtDaYw&feature=emb_logo

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

