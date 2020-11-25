Bengaluru airport records 26-month high cargo throughput

Bengaluru, Nov 25 (PTI): The Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport/ KIAB) here on Wednesday said it has handled 34,339 metric tonnes of cargo in October 2020, recording a 26-month high in tonnage. The Bengaluru airport witnessed the highest-ever domestic outbound tonnage of 8,117 MT in October largely driven by e-commerce shipments, a press release said.

Perishable commodities, which have been the major growth driver for the airport in FY 2020-21, continued to be the top international commodity, accounting for 12 per cent of total exports in October, it said. Doha emerged as the top destination in October 2020 with 1,095 MT, the release said.

After becoming the first airport in the country to record positive growth in September 2020, the trend continued in October 2020, registering a 0.1 per cent increase against October 2019, the Kempegowda International Airport said. The record single-day air traffic movement (ATM) was 52 ATMs on October 22, with the day witnessing a volume of 1,359 MT of cargo, it said.