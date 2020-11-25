UK borrowing set to surge to 394 billion pounds - Sunak

Britain's government will borrow 394 billion pounds ($526.03 billion), the equivalent of 19% of gross domestic product in the current 2020/21 financial year because of the hit from the coronavirus crisis, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

In the previous 2019/20 year, borrowing came in at just over 56 billion pounds, or 2.5% of GDP.

In August, the Office for Budget Responsibility said it expected borrowing to total 372.2 billion pounds this year, or 18.9% of GDP, its highest since World War Two. ($1 = 0.7490 pounds)

