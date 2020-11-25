Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID emergency - Sunak

That was equivalent to 19% of gross domestic product, the highest ever during peacetime and almost double its level after the global financial crisis which took nearly a decade of unpopular spending cuts to work down. In the 2019/20 year, which ended as the country began to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowing was just over 56 billion pounds, or 2.5% of GDP.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 19:11 IST
UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID emergency - Sunak

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds this year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, as the budget deficit jumps to its highest since World War Two.

The world's sixth-biggest economy is now set to shrink by 11.3% in 2020, its biggest contraction since the early 1700s, before growing by 5.5% in 2021, Sunak said as he announced a one-year spending plan. "Our health emergency is not yet over. And our economic emergency has only just begun," he told parliament. "So our immediate priority is to protect people's lives and livelihoods."

Announcing the latest forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), Sunak said public borrowing would be 394 billion pounds ($526 billion) in the 2020/21 financial year that began in April. That was equivalent to 19% of gross domestic product, the highest ever during peacetime and almost double its level after the global financial crisis which took nearly a decade of unpopular spending cuts to work down.

In the 2019/20 year, which ended as the country began to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowing was just over 56 billion pounds, or 2.5% of GDP. Britain's economy has been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than those of many other rich nations. Nearly 56,000 Britons have died from COVID-19, the highest death toll in Europe.

The OBR said the economy was only likely to regain its pre-crisis size at the end of 2022. Sunak has rushed out emergency spending and tax cuts to offset the crisis, including a recent extension of the government's centrepiece jobs protection scheme.

Sunak said the cost of the fight against coronavirus was now 280 billion pounds this year, up from a previous estimate of about 200 billion pounds. He has previously said that now is not the time to start reining in borrowing sharply, with the economy likely to shrink again in the fourth quarter of 2020 after the latest coronavirus restrictions on businesses.

Over this year and next, day-to-day spending will rise in real terms, by 3.8%, the fastest growth rate in 15 years, Sunak said, adding that 100 billion pounds would be spent next year on longer-term investment, 27 billion pounds more than last year. But he signalled early moves to offset at least some of his spending by announcing a freeze on pay for most public sector workers, except doctors, nurses and other health staff.

He also announced a reduction in Britain's foreign aid budget. "I want to reassure the House that we will continue to protect the world's poorest, spending the equivalent of 0.5% of our national income on overseas aid in 2021," Sunak said.

"And our intention is to return to 0.7% when the fiscal situation allows." Britain is also facing the risk of a trade shock in less than six weeks' time when its post-Brexit transition deal is due to expire. No new trade agreement has yet been reached with the European Union.

($1 = 0.7490 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Couple held for duping man of Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai

A couple has been arrested from Malwani here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5 lakh after promising to procure gold for him at cheaper rates, police said on Wednesday. Based on a complaint, the Oshiwara police on Tuesday nabbed Altaf Kagad...

Greek-operated ship in Saudi terminal hit by blast, cause unknown-source

A source at Athens-based shipping company TMS Tankers confirmed on Wednesday a blast on a tanker in its fleet while at a Saudi Arabian terminal, saying an investigation was underway into its cause.No injuries were reported and there was no ...

Greek-operated tanker hit by mine at Saudi terminal

A Greek-operated tanker was damaged by a mine at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, damaging its hull, British maritime security company Ambrey said on Wednesday.The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operat...

Xi finally congratulates Biden; hopes US, China will uphold spirit of non-confrontation

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on winning the presidential election, expressing hope that the two countries will uphold the spirit of non-confrontation and advance the healthy and stable develop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020