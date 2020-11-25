Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID emergency - Sunak

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds this year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said, as the budget deficit climbs to its highest level outside wartime. The world's sixth-biggest economy is now set to shrink by 11.3% in 2020 -- the most since "The Great Frost" of 1709 -- before growing by 5.5% in 2021, Sunak said as he announced a one-year spending plan.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:39 IST
UK borrowing to hit peacetime high as economy faces COVID emergency - Sunak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Britain will borrow almost 400 billion pounds this year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, finance minister Rishi Sunak said, as the budget deficit climbs to its highest level outside wartime.

The world's sixth-biggest economy is now set to shrink by 11.3% in 2020 -- the most since "The Great Frost" of 1709 -- before growing by 5.5% in 2021, Sunak said as he announced a one-year spending plan. "Our health emergency is not yet over. And our economic emergency has only just begun," he told parliament, promising more money for health and to fight unemployment.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimated borrowing would be 394 billion pounds ($526 billion) in the 2020/21 financial year that began in April, slightly more than its last prediction in August. At 19% of gross domestic product, that will be almost double its level after the global financial crisis which took nearly a decade of unpopular spending cuts to work down.

In 2019/20, which ended as Britain began to be hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, borrowing was just 2.5% of GDP. Britain was hammered harder by the coronavirus pandemic than most other rich economies as it underwent a long lockdown.

Nearly 56,000 Britons have died from COVID-19, the highest death toll in Europe. The OBR said the economy was only likely to regain its pre-crisis size at the end of 2022 -- or later if Britain fails to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a transition arrangement expires in less than six weeks' time.

Sunak made no reference to Brexit in his speech. YET MORE SPENDING

Since the pandemic struck Britain a few weeks after he took over as finance minister, the former Goldman Sachs analyst has rushed out emergency spending -- much of it on pay subsidies to fend off a surge in unemployment -- and tax cuts. The shift away from the traditional economic orthodoxy of the Conservative Party has alarmed some lawmakers.

Sunak said the cost of his measures to fight the coronavirus was now 280 billion pounds for this year, up from a previous estimate of about 200 billion pounds. Even so, long-term economic damage of roughly 3% of GDP was likely as a result of COVID-19, the OBR said.

Sunak has previously said that now is not the time to start reining in borrowing sharply, with the economy likely to shrink again in the fourth quarter of 2020. He made no mention of the timing of any significant push to fix the public finances on Wednesday.

But the OBR said it would take 1% of GDP of spending cuts or tax hikes to bring the government's day-to-day spending into line with its revenues. Debt was likely to rise further, to over 109% of GDP in 2023/24, up from about 101% now. Rather than explain how to bring the debt down, Sunak sought to stress how spending would rise in the short term as Britain grapples with the fallout from the pandemic.

Over this year and next, day-to-day spending will rise by 3.8% in inflation-adjusted terms, the fastest growth rate in 15 years. To meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise to voters of "levelling up" growth around the country, 100 billion pounds will be spent next year on longer-term investment, 27 billion pounds more than last year.

Paul Johnson, head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank, said the headline numbers were "completely staggering" but hid a squeeze on spending in three or four years' time which would be challenging to deliver. Sunak signalled some early cost-saving moves.

He announced a freeze on pay for public sector workers, except doctors, nurses, other health staff and the lowest-paid public workers, and cut to Britain's foreign aid budget. Britain will cut overseas aid spending to 0.5% of GDP, a level that remains higher than almost all other rich countries.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the cut was "shameful and wrong", and urged lawmakers to vote against it. ($1 = 0.7499 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - website

Iran has exchanged a jailed British-Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Irans state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the Un...

HC seeks govt’s stand on school fee exemption for lockdown period

The Allahabad High Court has sought the Uttar Pradesh governments stand on a plea for the exemption of private school students fees for the Covid-19 lockdown period besides promoting pupils up to class 8 to next classes without examinations...

Puerto Rico to launch COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-December

Officials in Puerto Rico announced Wednesday that the U.S. territory expects to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines by mid-December as the island hits a record number of daily cases and hospitalisations. Health care workers, teachers and ce...

Twenty beds of Delhi's Burari hospital equipped with ventilators

Twenty beds of Burari hospital of the Delhi government were equipped with ventilators on Wednesday, facilitating full-fledged ICU treatment. Thirty more ventilators will be added to the beds in the hospital by Saturday, said a Delhi governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020