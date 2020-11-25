Left Menu
Development News Edition

After eight months, Sebi eases certain surveillance measures in place to curb pandemic-induced volatility

Citing the "changed market environment", the watchdog has decided to relax the measures with respect to increased margin for non-F&O (Futures & Options) stocks and revised market wide position limits. Steps related to flexing of dynamic price band for F&O and equity index derivatives (F&O) would continue to be in force, Sebi said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:17 IST
After eight months, Sebi eases certain surveillance measures in place to curb pandemic-induced volatility

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday relaxed certain surveillance measures, including those pertaining to market wide position limits, that were put in place eight months ago to curb volatility in the markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. Citing the "changed market environment", the watchdog has decided to relax the measures with respect to increased margin for non-F&O (Futures & Options) stocks and revised market wide position limits.

Steps related to flexing of dynamic price band for F&O and equity index derivatives (F&O) would continue to be in force, Sebi said in a statement. The surveillance measures, announced in March, are in force till November 26. They are aimed at ensuring orderly trading and settlement, effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity.

Among the measures, the watchdog had increased the margin requirement for non-F&O stocks in cash market and revised Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) from 95 per cent to 50 per cent of existing levels in a phased manner. On Wednesday, Sebi said these two measures would be relaxed with effect from close of business on November 26.

"Based on market feedback and changed market environment, the above regulatory measures have been reviewed," the statement said. Besides, Sebi said MWPL would be withdrawn subject to continuation of certain conditions till further directions.

In case MWPL utilisation in a security crosses 95 per cent, derivative contracts will enter into a ban period. Then, all clients or trading members are required to trade in the derivative contracts of said scrips only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions, Sebi said. Any increase in open positions would attract appropriate penal or disciplinary action of the stock exchanges or clearing corporations, it added.

Further, stock exchanges or clearing corporation would continue to check on an intra-day basis whether any member or client has exceeded their existing positions or has created a new position in the scrips in the new ban period. According to Sebi, dynamic price bands for F&O stocks could be flexed only after a cooling-off period of 15 minutes from the time of meeting the existing criteria specified by stock exchanges for flexing.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the goal of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government. The aim of the new ...

Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people injured, and he has been ordered held in secure juvenile detention rather than being released to his parents. Court Commissioner J.C. Moore on...

Soccer-Diego Costa's injury misery drags on

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis less than a week after returning from injury, continuing the Brazilians bad luck with injuries. With Luis Suarez still out due to COVID-19, Costa was expected ...

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians held abroad - website

Iran has exchanged a jailed British-Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, with three Iranians who had been detained abroad, Irans state broadcaster IRIB reported on Wednesday.Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020