Yellow Classes raises USD 1.3 mn in pre-series funding

Yellow Class, an online hobby platform for young kids, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1.3 million (about Rs 9.6 crore) in a pre-series A funding round led by India Quotient. The city-based start-up, launched in the middle of coronavirus-induced lockdown in June, will utilise the funds for launching more classes and developing more products.

Yellow Class offers online hobby classes like dancing, drawing, painting, flameless cooking, yoga, storytelling, among others, for children in the 3-12 age bracket. Apart from India Quotient, many marquee angels and start-up founders such as Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal of Snapdeal, Alok Mittal of Indifi, Maninder Gulati and Abhinav Sinha of Oyo, Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce, Alwin Tse of Xiaomi, Dhruv Agarwala of PropTiger, Pallav Pandey of Knowlarity and Harpreet Singh Grover and Vibhore Goyal of FirstCheque also participated in the funding.

Founded by Arpit Mittal and Anshul Gupta, Yellow Class has a current user-base from 52 countries, mostly from India and the Middle East..