Left Menu
Development News Edition

European shares end 4-day winning streak as vaccine rally cools

European shares ended lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits following sharp gains earlier this month, with surging coronavirus cases also capping demand for risky assets. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.1%, with energy and automobile stocks leading declines.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:58 IST
European shares end 4-day winning streak as vaccine rally cools

European shares ended lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits following sharp gains earlier this month, with surging coronavirus cases also capping demand for risky assets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.1%, with energy and automobile stocks leading declines. Energy stocks dropped 1.2% after gaining nearly 10% in the past three trading sessions on the back of gains in crude prices, which benefited from vaccine hopes and favourable political scenarios in the United States.

But markets retreated from recent gains as coronavirus cases in the bloc grew, and economic ructions from recent lockdowns continued to be felt. Still, European equities were set for their best month on record. "The market has pulled a bit of risk off the table having two contrasting effects at play, one with bets of improved corporate earnings in contrast to expectations of central banks pulling back stimulus measures as economic situations begin to start getting better," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

A Reuters poll expects the STOXX 600 to climb to 430 points by the end of 2021, just a whisker below February's record highs, as economic activity eventually returns to normal following the coronavirus-induced downturn. British mid-caps lost 1.1% and were the worst performers among European indices after the EU's chief executive said the European Commission cannot guarantee there will be a trade pact with Britain after its departure from the EU, and the coming days will be crucial.

UK's finance minister Rishi Sunak announced borrowings amounting to around 400 billion pounds this year to pay for the massive coronavirus hit to its economy, with the worlds sixth-biggest economy set to shrink by 11.3% in 2020: its worst performance in more than 300 years. Germany and the United Kingdom unveiled plans to allow gatherings with limitations for Christmas, while France will start easing its lockdown this weekend after a sharp drop in new infections and hospitalizations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a vaccine could start being administered as soon as the end of the year if approved by regulators. German stocks ended flat while France's CAC 40 gained 0.2%.

In company news, Virgin Money UK dropped 4.8% after the lender reported a slump in annual profit as it took an impairment charge against an expected surge in bad loans. German media group Bertelsmann gained 0.6% after it agreed to purchase publisher Simon & Schuster for $2.175 billion in cash from ViacomCBS, strengthening its presence in the United States. ($1 = 0.7483 pounds)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American woman charged with hiding money transfers to Syria-based militants

U.S. federal prosecutors have charged a New Jersey woman with concealing multiple efforts to transfer money to Islamist militants in Syria connected to the Nusra Front, a onetime al Qaeda affiliate based in Syrias Idlib province.Maria Bell,...

The landfall process of very severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' has commenced: IMD. PTI VGN

ADMINISTRATOR ADMINISTRATOR...

Goa govt to install statue of soccer great late Diego Maradona

The Goa government will install the life-size statue of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in the coastal belt of North district by early next year, a senior minister said on Wednesday. Maradonas statue is already under making wi...

End gender-based violence, ‘once and for all’, UN urges on International Day

In his message for the Day, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres underlined the need to prioritize womens leadership in finding solutions and to engage more men in the struggle.The global community needs to hear the voices and experiences of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020