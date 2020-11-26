Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sixty km queues as COVID turns Kenyan border crossing into lorry park

The queue of lorries snakes down the narrow tarmac road, stretching back as far as the eye can see on both sides of a sign that reads: "Welcome to Busia, the gateway to east and central Africa". Before COVID-19, Kenyan driver Joseph Kimani used to reckon with a five-hour wait to cross from there into Uganda with his cargo of diesel.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:00 IST
Sixty km queues as COVID turns Kenyan border crossing into lorry park
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The queue of lorries snakes down the narrow tarmac road, stretching back as far as the eye can see on both sides of a sign that reads: "Welcome to Busia, the gateway to east and central Africa".

Before COVID-19, Kenyan driver Joseph Kimani used to reckon with a five-hour wait to cross from there into Uganda with his cargo of diesel. Now the queue on the Kenyan side, which he and other drivers say extends for upwards of 60 km (37 miles), take five days to clear and, for them, life on the road has become literally that.

"The queues have been growing longer and longer," Kimani said, blaming the delays mainly on coronavirus-related health checks. To cross over, drivers need to show a negative COVID test taken in the previous 14 days. Failing that, they must submit to testing at the border and wait two days for the result.

"I don't even get time to see my family. I eat what I get on the road. I live in this vehicle," he said. Busia is part of a transport corridor that extends from Kenya's port of Mombasa into landlocked nations in East and Central Africa, including Rwanda, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Those four countries and 50 others are due to launch the AfCFTA pan-African free trade zone in January. The date was put back by six months due to the epidemic, and Kimani says increased border checks in the interim have also added to the wait.

On top of the inconvenience of the long delays, Busia lacks sanitary facilities, and drivers say their allowances do not cover the time spent waiting in traffic queues. "They (cargo owners) can't add any more money," said Rwandan driver Francis Miumbuki.

Kenyan Finance Minister Ukur Yatani said snarl-ups would be fewer once the approach road to Busia was turned into a dual carriageway, a project due for completion by 2022. The AfCFTA secretariat had no immediate comment about increased border checks.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $250million loan to help finance PNG response to COVID-19

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 250 million loan to help finance the Government of Papua New Guineas PNG response to the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.PNG declared a state of emergency on 21 March and the subsequent pu...

Africa CDC sees COVID-19 vaccinations in 2nd quarter of 2021

Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Africa might not start until the second quarter of next year, the continents top public health official said on Thursday, adding that it will be extremely dangerous if more developed parts of the world vacci...

CITU members form human chain during protest against Centre's labour laws in Kochi

Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU formed a human chain in Kochi on Thursday as part of a nationwide strike against the Centres recently passed labour and farm laws. Protesters held banners with slogans against the laws and r...

India sees highest drop in work, social, household travels due to pandemic: Survey

Amid the global wave of COVID-19 in the past nine months, India saw the highest drop in work, social and household travels among nine countries, including China and the US, reflecting the disruptive changes brought about by the pandemic in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020